Marana will celebrate Independence Day one day early with its massive annual Star-Spangled Spectacular from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on July 3.
The event typically attracts roughly 17,000 people to Silverbell District Park at 7548 N. Silverbell Road, near the Arizona Pavilions Shopping Center.
The firework finale is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m.
In addition to the fireworks, the crowd will enjoy a splash pad, field games, live musical performances, a car show presented by Obsessions Car Club, and a musical instrument petting zoo presented by the Civic Orchestra of Tucson.
More than 30 food vendors will be onsite.
Coolers and chairs are welcome, but glass containers and cookouts are not allowed in the park during the event.
For more information about the event visit MaranaAZ.gov.
Over to the east, Oro Valley is switching its Fourth of July celebration up this year. Instead of the annual firework show at James D. Kreigh Park, the town of Oro Valley is holding a light show as the usual pyrotechnics were unavailable due to supply chain issues.
The free event starts at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4, and the light show starts at 9 p.m. Attendees can expect live entertainment, including a performance by The Petty Breakers, who will cover Tom Petty songs such as “American Girl” starting at 6:15 pm.
Food trucks will be on hand and the Oro Valley Sports Alliance will be selling beer and wine.
Kids will enjoy jumping castles, face painting, arts and crafts, a photo booth and lawn games community vendor booths.
The Oro Valley Aquatic Center is reducing admission to $1 for kids and $3 for adults.
No pets, outside alcohol, tents, glass containers, personal fireworks or smoking devices are allowed on the premises.
Find parking at James D. Kreigh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia, as well as the west and east parking lots of the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, Canyon Del Oro High School and the Oro Valley Church of Nazarene.
For more information on the event visit orovalleyaz.gov.
As of press time, the City of Tucson hadn’t made a final decision as to whether to do the annual fireworks show on A Mountain. The decision rests on whether the area gets enough rain before the holiday to reduce the risk of subsequent fires.
Down south, the Town of Sahuarita is partnering up with the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance to host Sahuarita Stars & Stripes from 5 to 9 p.m. July 4 at the Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W Sahuarita Center Way.
There will be a Rolling Thunder Parade at 4:30 p.m., live music performances from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., a laser show at 8:45 p.m. and the fireworks go off at 9 p.m.
Attendees can also expect a car show as well as food trucks and vendors serving beer and wine.
Picnic chairs and blankets are welcomed.
To find out more about the event visit sahuaritaaz.gov.
If you want to get an early start on festivities, over on the east side, the Forty Niner Country Club is hosting a 2022 Red, White, & Boom Fireworks Extravaganza starting at 5 p.m. Friday, July 1, at 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. The family-friendly event includes activities with water inflatables, field games, music and games.
There will be five separate food stations on site to provide grilled burgers, hot dogs, nachos, pizza, and cookies.
The cost of the all inclusive event is $30 dollars for those 13 and older and $20 for kids 12 and under. Family packs are available for families with two adults and two children for $80 dollars.
Get tickets at www.fortyninercc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.