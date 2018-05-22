The Marana Unified School District Food Services Department is working to make sure that no children in the community go hungry this summer. MUSD expects to serve over 18,000 free meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program scheduled to begin next Tuesday, May 29 at select school locations.
In accordance with all USDA rules and regulations, breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to all children, under age 18, without charge. Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. Enrollment in a MUSD school is not required.
During the school year, many children receive free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch through the School Breakfast and National School Lunch Programs. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition. Hunger is one of the most severe roadblocks to the learning process. Lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins again. Hunger also may make children more prone to illness and other health issues. The Summer Food Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get free nutritious meals.
The Summer Food Service Program for Children is a federally funded program operated nationally by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Marana Unified School District and other agencies. Marana Unified School District qualifies for this program by having a high percentage of families that fall within the free and reduced income standards.
For additional information, please call 520-682-4737.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write or call immediately to: USDA Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, (800) 795-3272 or (202) 720-6382 (TTY).
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
