Check Voting Records
The line between truth and lies is becoming ever murkier for Kim Krostue. His recent comments about the Planning and Zoning Commission under the Hiremath administration about the disappearing saguaros, disappearing wildlife habitat, 5-foot setbacks, 5-foot backyards, 7,000-square-foot lots and contempt for Oro Valley residents at the planning and zoning meetings. Well, Mr. Krostue, you’re as much a whited sepulcher as Melanie Barrett! Had you checked her voting record while on the planning and zoning commission, you would have discovered that she voted for most of that!
—James Prunty,
Oro Valley
Oppose the Recall
It’s the residents that need to take back Oro Valley, not the developers. Oppose the recall. The reasons for the recall are without merit. The Hiremath-Solomon-Cox Oro Valley Thrives recall effort shows they care little about the rest of Oro Valley.
We are currently experiencing the effects of the Hiremath bunch. All you need to do is look around. Notice the traffic, try to get into Fry’s on senior day. Look at how the desert is STILL being torn up. And for what? So that developers could enrich the greedy. Enough of us realized that Hiremath and friends could not be trusted nor were they transparent, and that is precisely the reason they were voted out. The Hiremath bunch has elected to divide the community for their own self-interest. If you want more developers to own Oro Valley, if you’re happy with all the traffic, if you’re happy with greed, by all means do the recall. But I don’t think that’s really what Oro Valley residents want. The phrase “Oro Valley Thrives” is applicable only to developers. Do not sign a recall petition. Contact your HOA and ask that they oppose the recall. And inform your neighbors on this baseless recall effort.
—Deena Harris,
Oro Valley
Sharp Doesn’t Pick His Replacement
A previous week’s letter by former Deputy Chief Stevens stated that retiring Chief Danny Sharp should select his own replacement, and even considering external candidates was “disrespectful to Sharp.” This was just the latest of several letters trying to create a “public safety issue” over the council’s underway process to consider both internal and external candidates to find the best future leader for the Oro Valley police department.
I would also note that the Explorer article on the baseless recall quoted Mr. Plantz statement that the council even considering external candidates for Sharp’s replacement was a reason for a recall. A quick review of the Oro Valley Thrives website features Sharp’s accomplishments and looks to be a campaign kickoff for a 2020 council run or mayoral run if they can dupe enough residents into signing a recall.
Chief Sharp has done a fine job keeping our bedroom and retirement community safe with a $17 million annual police budget. Sharp has been well compensated with a $174,000 salary, and the town has named the new $4.6 million (with overruns) police annex and evidence facility after him.
But Chief Sharp does not pick his replacement. That is the job of our elected public officials, not a retiring town employee.
— Chet Oldakowski,
Oro Valley
