Like the birds who fly south in the winter on a quest to their warmer homes, I too take a journey every year—but choose a much cooler climate.
I’m talking, of course, about my annual sojourn to the lovely community of Flagstaff, where all my worries and woes wash away in a scene of fresh snow and pine trees and my email goes unchecked for more than a week as I indulge myself in the beauty of nature, and plenty of delicious food.
It all starts with an early rise, a quick meal and an excited run to the Camry I packed the night before and before I know it, the outside temperature dropped 40 degrees and the trees grow these interesting things called “leaves” that rustle in the wind.
Though I was unable to spend my traditional week up north, I spent plenty of time crunching through snow, throwing snowballs and freezing my extremities—a small price to pay for peace of mind away from the nonstop news machine.
It was a particularly lovely trip this time around, with many great memories to cherish (and plenty of inspiration for the next time I head north).
My vacation didn’t stop there, however, as I spent nearly two weeks away from Tucson Local Media, walking trails and enjoying farmers markets.
It was a much-needed break, though I can honestly say it feels good to be back in the office among my small yet mighty news crew.
And speaking of that team, I want to thank the entire editorial department for holding things down for me while I played hooky for what must have felt like a millennium.
I promise I won’t leave again for another couple of months.
