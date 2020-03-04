Bikes and all of the equipment that goes along with them can be expensive and tough to find, and even if you find what you want, do you know how well it will work out? What if you are someone who has an abundance of equipment and hardware and are looking to move some to get the next item on your list? Are you thinking about using a bicycle for recreation along Oro Valley’s 79 miles of bike facilities or the Pima County Loop system? Maybe you are contemplating commuting to work as the amount of daylight increases, or to start training for an event such as El Tour de Tucson in November.
If you are a bike enthusiast of any kind the upcoming Bike*Swap*Sell event will surely have something that peaks your interest.
This event, which will take place on Saturday, March 28 at Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is free to both sellers and buyers. Vendors can sell, trade and swap bicycles, bike parts, and bike-related clothing. It is suggested that potential vendors call 229-5057 to reserve a designated spot of a specific size. There may also be limited space for individuals with a few items to sell on the day of the swap meet. Vendors must bring their own canopy, table and chairs if needed.
If you plan on riding your bike to the event, a bicycle valet will be available. For those unfamiliar with the service, a bike valet is similar to the car valet most often seen at upscale hotels and restaurants. The presence of a bike valet service encourages and enables people to bike to events and destinations where bike parking spaces are limited; it also reduces car traffic congestion at the event. Bicycles are parked in a secure, fenced-in area that is controlled by staff members at all times to provide security for the bicycles. Upon entry, users receive a claim check for their bicycle; the matching ticket will be carefully affixed to their bike. When retrieving their bike, the owners present their claim ticket to the staff members, who will ensure they retrieve the correct bike. Unlike valet services for cars, there is no cost for the bicycle valet service at the swap meet.
Also available on the day of the event will be the Heirloom Farmer’s Market at Steam Pump Ranch, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., including several food trucks.
Nancy Ellis is a multimodal planner with the Town of Oro Valley.
