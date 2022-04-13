With a town election coming up in August, three new candidates are looking to shake things up on the Marana Town council.
Town council candidates Patrick Cavanaugh, Tim Kosse and Mark Johnson are running as a triple threat for town council seats this season and say they will push for more infrastructure than the incumbent council members Patti Comerford, Herb Kai, John Officer and Jon Post.
“We are new people with fresh blood,” Cavanaugh said.
Cavanaugh moved to Marana about three years ago from California but he lived in Tucson from 1981 to 1985 farming jojoba. Cavanaugh expressed his love for Marana and his passion to make it a better place for citizens to live.
His main concerns include water supply, infrastructure, housing accessibility and public safety.
“We are tired of seeing the Sonoran Desert destroyed by bulldozers scraping it down to the bare earth,” Cavanaugh said. “That’s a lot of what developers are doing because Marana says, ‘Go for it.’ They call them rooftop single-family residents, ‘SFR.’ Quit using ‘rooftops’ and these stupid acronyms that talk about family homes. That just tells me how disconnected they are from the community.”
Although Cavanaugh, Kosse, and Johnson are quick to say they are not anti-development, they emphasize they want more thoughtful development. Cavanaugh is a volunteer with the Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society and says they should be harvesting more species to protect them from development around Marana. He wants to increase rescuing efforts if he is put on the town council.
Cavanaugh also wants to be a voice for Marana residents when it comes to zoning. He feels the current council members have been too quick to rezone land without consulting the community.
Cavanaugh’s running mate, Mark Johnson, has experience in this area. Johnson helped form the Tortolita Alliance as soon as he moved to Marana three years ago. The Tortolita Preserve, a 2,400-acre land preserve near Johnson’s home, was being considered for auction for development by the Arizona State Land Department. Johnson and Marana residents in the Tortolita Alliance worked together to convince the Town Planning Commission and Council not to move forward with a rezoning plan.
Johnson regularly updates the Tortolita Alliance website with blog posts relating to desert ecology, hiking and organizational work. While environmental preservation is a key part of Johnson’s platform, he is also heavily interested in Marana’s water supply.
“I worked in the water utility industry for 40 years across the United States,” Johnson said. “I worked in New England, the Midwest, and Southern California, three of the nation’s largest water utilities.”
Johnson said his extensive experience with the Colorado River water supply will be an asset when planning for Marana’s future water needs as its population grows.
Beyond his concerns about water, Johnson said he wants to “enhance community programs, especially public safety programs,” and “make sure that we have a town council that’s thinking everything through properly and you know, being completely above board, being very open to the community.”
Cavanaugh, Johnson and Kosse canvased throughout Marana together to receive their signatures for their nominating petitions. Kosse said this experience was important because he could talk to residents about the misconceptions around one of his objectives for Marana: increasing affordable housing.
“I got some pushback on that,” said Kosse, who added that some voters said they were concerned that Chicago-style “project” housing would go up in their neighborhoods. “I’m going to have to convince the voters that it doesn’t mean projects, but we have to help. There’s a whole section of Marana that can afford this new housing, but low-income people who can’t afford it are barely getting by.”
Kosse was a truck driver for 45 years and he ran a small business with his wife for two decades. He said he knows what it is like to choose between business expenses and paying medical bills.
“I worked all my life for everything that I’ve gotten, failed a couple of times then started again,” Kosse said. “So the blue-collar people of this city are really important to me.”
Kosse is currently on the board of his local Homeowners Association and was the vice president of another HOA before moving to Marana.
“Every day and every meeting you’re dealing with the wants and concerns of 1,000 different residents,” Kosse said.
Kosse said he wanted to see more public transportation in Marana and suggested the town could benefit from a trolley bus system, like Tucson’s Sunlink.
Incumbents Patti Comerford, Herb Kai, John Officer, and Jon Post did not respond to interview requests regarding their reelection campaigns.
Any candidate who receives more than 50% of the vote in the Aug. 2 primary will win a council seat. If all four seats are not filled in the primary, the remaining candidates will continue to the Nov. 8 general election.
July 5 is the last day to register to vote in the August primary.
For more information about the candidates, visit their websites at patrick4marana.com, mark4marana.com, tim4marana.com, officer4marana.com, votejonpost.com, and herbkai.com.
