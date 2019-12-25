Thanks, Marana
During public comment on the final draft of Make Marana 2040 General Plan, the issue of land use designations for the Tortolita Preserve and its surrounding land arose. The draft proposed merging all that acreage into one massive Special Planning Area, where any mix of zoning would be allowed, subject to planning parameters like environmental considerations. All of this is State Trust land.
Citizens were suspicious of the change and asked for major concessions. One was that the Special Planning Area designation would be abandoned. This request was granted. Another request was that the Tortolita Preserve would retain its current boundaries with its only permitted use park/open space. This request was granted as well. A request was also made that the existing land use category of Low Density Residential would be retained for the land bordering the undeveloped western and southern boundaries of the Preserve, as well as the 885 acres at Tangerine and Thornydale. This also was granted.
People showed up in increasing numbers from a dozen to over 200 at public hearings after a group called the Tortolita Alliance was formed. This group met and corresponded with town representatives, including the mayor, town attorney, and development services director. The final language to be submitted for ratification was approved 7-0 by the town council on Dec. 10 to the applause of grateful participants.
It looks like some municipalities are willing to resist development pressure on State Trust Land. Care to join us, Oro Valley?
—Jim Tripp, Marana
Editor’s Note: Jim Tripp is a member of the Tortolita Alliance community group.
Want to see your opinion in the paper? Send letters to the editor to logan@tucsonlocalmedia.com or to 7225 N. Mona Lisa Road, #125, Tucson, Arizona 85741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.