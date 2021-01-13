It’s time once again for you to make your voice heard!
Every year, Tucson Local Media asks readers to help us determine the Best of the Northwest™: The best restaurants, the best services, the best salons and the best of the rest. Voting will continue through midnight on Thursday, Feb. 11. Results will be published in Explorer, Marana News and Foothills News on Wednesday, March 17.
Find your online ballot here! Fill it out tell your friends to fill out theirs!
A few rules:
- One ballot per person, please. We're watching IP addresses, so be honest!
- We all know how important election integrity is, so ballots without a full name and an email address or a phone number will be thrown out and NOT counted. We check these things. These email addresses and phone numbers will be used ONLY for ballot-verification purposes. Ballots using fake email addresses or phone numbers will be deleted.
- People and businesses can win in only one category.
- Ballot-box stuffing is a no-no. You can do simple campaigning—i.e., put up a sign encouraging readers to vote for you, or you can link from your website to ours, or purchase an ad in any of our publications encouraging people to vote for you—but anything beyond that is forbidden. Any businesses, groups or individuals suspected of stuffing may be disqualified at the discretion of the editor. If you have questions or a tip regarding suspected ballot-box-stuffing, e-mail austin@tucsonlocalmedia.com. Thanks!
