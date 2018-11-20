The Marana Chamber of Commerce has found its new leader.
Announced in a Tuesday morning press release, the chamber selected Audra Winters as its new president and CEO. Winters will replace Ed Stolmaker, who announced he would leave the post earlier this year after 15 years on the job.
Winters, 46, who will start at the Marana chamber Feb.4, 2019, has been the president and CEO of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce in Farmington, New Mexico since 2013—and called her selection to the Marana chamber “very exciting.”
“It seems like a great community; I’ve always loved Arizona,” Winters said.
According to Winters, she got to know Marana over the past several years while attending training programs via the United States Chamber of Commerce in Tucson. She would fly into Phoenix and drive along Interstate-10, invariably stopping off in Marana.
A graduate of Mesa Community College, Winters holds an associate degree in apparel merchandising, and is a graduate of Leadership San Juan, “a program for people of diverse backgrounds, occupations and cultures that enhances the quality of leadership in San Juan County,” according to the release announcing her selection. She has also worked for the San Juan Medical Foundation in Farmington as Special Events Coordinator, and a member of the Farmington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Commission and Farmington Branding Alliance.
The Farmington Chamber of Commerce has more than 480 members, and according to its 2017 annual report added 56 new members over the year. The Marana Chamber serves more than 585 businesses throughout the community.
Speaking with Tucson Local Media, Stolmaker said that Winters is “very qualified for the job,” as she brings both talent and job experience to Marana.
“[Winters] has a good mindset for being able to listen to the needs of the business community, and she will be able to interact with the town itself in a positive way,” Stolmaker said. “She’s done that same thing where she is now, so it’s not going to be new for her.”
Though he did admit his own departure from the Marana chamber comes as a bittersweet moment after 15 years on the job, Stolmaker said that Winters would be “a very positive chamber for the chamber.” Over the course of his own tenure, Stolmaker said he most cherished being an advocate for the local business community, developing a positive relationship with the town, Marana Unified School District and other local and regional partners.
Stolmaker said he would remain on staff through March 1 to ensure Winters is able to settle into town and maintain a healthy transition of power.
