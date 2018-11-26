On Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at the Quarry Pines Golf Course some of the world’s most premier athletes will gather and compete for the illustrious title of Marana’s best cornhole player.
The athletes will fuel and hydrate at the event with lunch provided by Jimmy Johns and a beer garden open to spectators. There will also be side games and raffles for those who don’t have what it takes to make it past the early rounds of the tournament.
Think you have what it takes? Register here. Early registration is $30 per team and $40 on game day. This guarantees at least three games and lunch from Jimmy Johns. Check-in starts at noon and games start at 1 p.m.
The first place team will win $300, second gets $200 and third place gets $100. This is an 18 and up event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.