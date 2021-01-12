PVB Fabrications broke ground on their new corporate headquarters in Marana last week on 10 acres at 11871 N. Breakers Road.
PVB is a general contractor and provides welding and fabrication services for the commercial, utility, government, heavy industrial and mining sectors. The new headquarters will include a 15,400 square-foot administrative office building plus a separate 35,000 square-foot fabrication/production facility, with room for further expansion. The new facility is expected to accommodate nearly 170 new jobs in operations, project management, quality control, engineering, business development and finance.
“We are thrilled to welcome PVB to north Marana,” said Marana mayor Ed Honea in a press release. “Their employees’ diverse skills enable them to cross multiple disciplines and sectors that include quality welding and metal fabrications to electrical and instrumentation services. PVB’s projects span the entire southwest, we’re excited to have another quality business in the town and look forward to seeing them grow.”
PVB’s current headquarters is on Grant Road. They purchased the Marana land in 2020, and estimates their total capital investment over the next five years will be approximately $17 million, resulting in a total economic impact of $48 million.
“PVB’s new headquarters is a logical and necessary step in our business growth strategy. It provides the opportunity to further expand our operations and will increase our ability to serve current and future clients,” said PVB president Peter Van Bogaert.
PVB has been involved in construction projects throughout the state, including at the Tucson Electric Power plant, stockpile dams in Safford, and paneling for the border wall California, Arizona, and New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.