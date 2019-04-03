The Marana Chamber’s plans include the same principles that have carried us this far: our caring and friendly culture, our willingness to think outside of the box and our continued mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.
We continued our successful Lunch and Learn series with “Employee Handbooks; What’s Legal & What’s Not,” by Thom Cope of Mesch, Clark and Rothschild.
We had a plethora of what we call “Milestone Events” this month!
Starting with the anniversary and expansion of Presidential Pools who added a new pool, spa area, and a built-in Barbeque, we cut the ribbon in the rain under a rainbow! They will be grilling on Saturdays, so stop in and see them. Located at 3900 W Costco Drive, Ste. 100.
We also cut the ribbon at a celebration at Pioneer Title 7445 N Oracle Road, Ste. 101.
The Grand Opening of Butler’s Wedding & Event Center was a blast, as Tracy’s Tucson Catering celebrated (finally) having a brick and mortar building at 5250 N. Oracle Road.
The first public premiere of ArcLight Picture’s multi-award winning Narco Crime Drama series, “El Patron (The Master),” was shown at The Screening Room. We cut their ribbon and got to meet the cast and crew.
After tours of their newly remodeled and beautiful building at Pima Federal Credit Union’s grand re-opening, president Eric Renaud cut the ribbon at 6510 N. Thornydale Road.
Our annual economic development luncheon highlighted speakers David Godlewski, President, Southern Arizona Home Builder’s Association (SAHBA); Daniela Gallagher, Vice President, Economic Development, Sun Corridor; and Curt Woody, Director, Economic Development & Tourism, Town of Marana. They delivered some great insights about the current state of Tucson’s and Marana’s new home market, the outlook for 2019 and beyond, challenges facing the industry and the impact of home building to our economy.
With this Southern Arizona economic development overview and Marana’s smart Economic Development Strategies we are very excited about the future! Thank you to NAI Horizon for sponsoring this informative event.
The Marana Chamber is working with a business coalition of Ina Road businesses and the Town of Marana. We’re making plans for May 4 weekend Ina Road Block Party and Interstate 10 access celebration!
We will kick off the celebration with a Cake-Cutting Ceremony in the Lowes parking lot at 4075 W. Ina Road at 9 a.m. We’ll hear from Marana Mayor Ed Honea and town manager Jamsheed Mehta and officials from ADOT and RTA. The Ina Road Block Party will carry on both Saturday and Sunday with fun activities at our Ina Road businesses. Stay tuned for more details.
At the community and regional update, we heard from Town of Marana, Mayor Honea and Mindy Blake with the Pima Association of Governments/ Regional Transportation Authority. Mayor Honea shared the strides the Town has made from a four employee and $40,000 annual budget to a thriving 400-plus employee base with a $147 million budget. You can learn more details when the Mayor addresses the State of the Town on April 18 at the Ritz-Carlton in Marana.
Blake gave updates on the huge progress of the Regional Transportation Authority and plans for the future. Besides the roadways, this includes 291 bike lanes and pathways that have been completed to date.
Jerimiah Moerke, with the Arizona Department of Transportation delivered updates on the Ina/I-10 interchange. Although previously planned to open in stages with the east side of the Ina exchange followed by the west side, both sides will open at the same time later this month.
The Loop continuation will be finished in early June.
Please feel free to reach out to to share your business needs and the way the Marana Chamber can best serve you.
We’d like to welcome our new Marana Chamber Members: Independent Marketing Executive for Melaleuca, Goodman’s Interior Structures, Dairy Queen #15531, Desert Sun Customs and Restorations LLC, Zero Point Mortgage Services LLC, Welcome Wagon, Solterra LaCholla and Mountain Rose Academy.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great! For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call 682-4314.
Remember, you can save money by investing back into your community by shopping locally, driving less and saving time.
Audra Winters is the Marana Chamber of Commerce President/CEO. Rebecca Kososkie is the executive vice president.
