The Marana Mayor and Council voted 6-1 earlier this month to approve a development agreement with Pima County and the Marana Unified School District for 150 new single-family homes to be built on a parcel near the El Rio Preserve.
Council member Roxanne Ziegler was the sole “no” vote, sharing significant concerns with the nearby neighbors about developing atop land that is culturally and ecologically significant to the area.
Homebuilding company KB Home initiated a three-party deal with MUSD and Gladden Phase II LLC to acquire about 50 acres located north and south of Coachline Boulevard in the La Puerta Del Norte neighborhood, an island of unincorporated Pima County land adjacent to Continental Ranch.
KB Home proposed to develop the MUSD-owned land as a single-story residential subdivision with 150 lots no smaller than 4,800 square feet, according to council documents. About 10 acres at the west of the property will be preserved as open space under a “cultural preservation area” designation.
This is because the land has significant archaeological value. Along with the El Rio Preserve, it sits next to the Los Morteros Conservation Area.
The Town of Marana has agreed to annex the property from Pima County and could gain about $1 million in road impact fees from the development deal. Their pre-annexation development agreement indicates that the developer needs to install new water facilities for the neighborhood, improve drainage infrastructure and Linda Vista Boulevard and attend to other similar matters.
According to the pre-annexation agreement, Marana will receive new construction sales tax revenues, state-shared revenues and more once the land is developed.
Several residents of Puerta Del Norte spoke during the council’s Sept. 1 meeting on this residential development to express how much they value the open desert space near their homes. Some talked about how they have owned their homes for decades, raising generations of family members on their properties.
They implored the council to protect the desert near their homes and spare the wildlife from impending development. But council member Patti Comerford pointed out that a property owner is entitled to build on the land.
“People that own property have rights to that property, and if you say there’s a two-story house going up behind you—because that’s what happened to me—and it ruins your view, you don’t own the view, you own your property, period,” Comerford told the residents. “We get arguments from everybody about how they don’t want this to happen on the land next to them.
And I understand that, I get that, but we all have to understand that people that own property have those rights, too.”
She explained that 25 years ago, the MUSD-owned parcel was supposed to be the site of a new middle school. When Comerford moved to Marana in 1994, she was excited about the possibility of sending her son to that school, but it was never built.
Comerford said the concessions that KB Homes gave during the negotiation process are sufficient. She assured the residents that they will still be working with the developers to ensure that local infrastructure improvements are completed and benefit the Puerta Del Norte neighbors as well.
“This is all about annexation and five different governments coming together to try to make a plan that works,” Comerford said. “Somebody’s going to be happy, and somebody’s not.”
She said she understands the neighbors are “heartbroken” over losing their desert open space, but unless they pull money together and buy the property themselves, the owner has rights to build on it.
But council member Roxanne Ziegler said she was against this property development when it first came to council and is still against it. In her more than 10 years with the council, Ziegler said she has voted in favor of many subdivision developments, but she believes this one is different.
Fighting back tears, she said the land has significant cultural and ecological value and it’s one of the only pieces of natural desert left in the area. New housing developments have become frequent in recent years. She had hoped the land could be used in concert with the El Rio Preserve as a site for educational exploration by MUSD students.
Ziegler said Marana will be remembered for approving an annexation that she is very strongly opposed to. However, knowing that she was the only person on the dais opposed to the agreement, she asked the residents to “open their minds” and let the council continue to negotiate with the developers so they can protect aspects of the natural land.
