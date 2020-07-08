We are halfway through the year and WOW, what a first half it has been. We all have been through a lot and much has been asked of all of us over the last four months. As we move into the rest of 2020, I hope for peace, healing, and happiness for our community and nation.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual National Summit on Equality of Opportunity on June 25. Leaders from across the private and public sectors discussed some of the underlying challenges driving inequality of opportunity in four critical areas: education, employment, entrepreneurship, and the criminal justice system. As a member of the U.S. Chamber, the Marana Chamber of Commerce attended the summit and learned that in order to drive a meaningful and measurable impact, we must commit to continuously listening, learning and leading. In the coming days, weeks and months, the Marana Chamber will begin this process to engage with our members and community to improve the equality of opportunity for all.
Last week, the Marana Chamber Board of Directors hosted their annual planning session where the 16 directors meet each year to plan for the chamber’s future. This year’s session might have been held in a different format, but the board focused on the chamber’s mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community. The board and chamber staff work together to create a plan that is forward-thinking and is flexible in the times that we are living in. As a relationship organization, we will continue to work hard on keeping our relationship with our members and community strong.
The board and chamber staff will be working on a new marketing and branding plan for the chamber creating new ways to support our businesses. As the voice for business, the chamber will continue to advocate on the many issues that affect businesses. I look forward to sharing more information with you as the plans come together.
Join us via Zoom on July 16 at 6 p.m. to meet the candidates in the race for the Town of Marana’s Mayor and Council. This candidate forum is hosted by the Marana Chamber and the Dove Mountain Civic Group. To register and to receive your Zoom login information, please go to our website at maranachamber.com or call (520) 682-4314 (registration is limited). We are requesting all questions for the candidates be submitted before July 14 to the Marana Chamber by emailing them to info@maranachamber.com or by calling (520) 682-4314.
Don’t forget to be counted in the U.S. 2020 Census. Go to 2020census.gov and complete the form. It only takes about 10-15 minutes. Results from the survey are so important for how our community is funded by the federal government. For example, funding for our schools, highways, housing assistance, and fire departments, just to name a few.
Welcome to our newest members Thryv and Vector/Cutco. Thank you to all our current members. We appreciate you and your continued support for the Marana Chamber.
Audrey Winters is president/CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to maranachamber.com or call (520) 682-4314.
