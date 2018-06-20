Casa Marana Craft Beer + Wine, a new bar in the Cortaro Crossings plaza in Marana, will open this Friday, June 22.
Local entrepreneur Kyle Schwab, general manager of Tucson’s popular Casa Film Bar, is spearheading the venture. Schwab said he’s excited to open the doors up north, because, as he said, there’s nothing in the area like Casa Marana.
“We have 35 different taps on, they’re all going to be rotating,” Schwab said, “And about 450 varieties of bottles and cans.”
Casa Marana will also offer around 50 varieties of bottled wine and a few wine taps. Customers can take their drinks to go or hang around at the bar. In addition to the long counter, there is indoor seating and a 2,000-square-foot patio.
Schwab said the focus is local beers, including his personal favorite IPAs from Pueblo Vida Brewing and Tombstone brewing companies. Specialty drinks like reduced-gluten beers will also be available.
This Friday’s grand opening will include a food truck and the bar’s full drink menu. After that, food trucks will be parked outside every day, Wednesday through Saturday. Casa Marana won’t have a kitchen— Schwab said food isn’t his area of expertise— but customers can get food delivered from neighboring restaurants like Nana’s Kitchen and Sushi Cortaro.
Schwab, who grew up in the Marana area, is decorating the interior of the bar with regional memorabilia, including cotton-related items for a “cool local vibe.”
“We’re just trying to focus as local as possible,” he said. “Whenever I drove through Marana, it’s just cotton fields on cotton fields, so I thought it would be kind of cool to give it that local sort of vibe.”
Schwab comes to Casa Marana with three years of experience as the general manager at Casa Film Bar, a Tucson establishment that brands itself as “a bar within a video store.” Originally a VHS rental store called Casa Video, the business was opened by Schwab’s mother and uncle in 1983. He helped them open the bar section of the establishment in 2015.
While Casa Film Bar distinguishes itself with its movies, Casa Marana will go a different route, focusing on sports and live music. Outdoor games like cornhole will be available on the patio.
Dylan Reynolds is a Kent State journalism student and Tucson Local Media intern.
