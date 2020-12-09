Tucson has a large nonprofit community that helps our community in crucial and diverse ways. In the spirit of giving that we embrace during the holiday season, Tucson Local Media shines a spotlight on many of our town’s charity organizations in the hopes that you’ll find one that deserves your support—especially since with many of them, you can get a dollar-for-dollar return on your contribution on your state taxes.
In this year’s edition, managing editor Austin Counts looks at how you help the Community Food Bank, which has seen skyrocketing demand as COVID has wracked the workforce; staff reporter Nicole Ludden fills you in on what’s happening with the Amphi Foundation, which supports teachers and students in the Amphi School District; Kristen Merrifield, CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, talks about the dire circumstances many nonprofits are facing and how you can get a tax break from the state with your contributions; and we have a long list of worthy nonprofits that could use your help as the year comes to an end.
