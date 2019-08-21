1. Listen to Grammy-nominated recording artist, songwriter and actor whose career has spanned more than 30 years Chris Isaak along with his longtime band Silvertone. Details: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $40-$95; foxtucson.com.
2. Don’t miss Outlaws & Renegades – Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels with Love and Theft live at AVA Amphitheater. Details: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25; 5655 W. Valencia Road; $20-$75; 800-344-9435.
3. Listen to St. Andrew’s Bach Society’s presentation of The Art of the Fugue performed by the Amernet String Quartet. Details: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25; Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams; $15, $10 students; 808-2122 or standrewsbach.org.
4. Catch a performance of the hit two-man spoof Gutenberg! The Musical! presented by the Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company with two real-life brothers singing their way through a hilarious historical epic. Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 24-25; Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd., #39; $20-$25; 289-8076 or sapactucson.org.
5. Come and sing along with the entire family at the Musical World of Fairy Tales for children of all ages with music from favorites such as Shrek, Wicked, the Wizard of Oz and more brought to life with singing and dancing. Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and 31, Sept. 7; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Sept. 1 and 8; Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 329; $13-$15; $8 children; arizonarosetheatre.com.
