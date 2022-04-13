Happenings

THEATER
Wednesday, April 13 through Sunday, April 17
• Have some infernal fun with Broadway in Tucson at their latest show: Hadestown. The new show, which takes place at the University of Arizona’s Centennial Hall, combines mythology with music. It intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a journey to the underworld and back. If all that wasn’t enough, there’s plenty of music, dancing, and vivid stage decor. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Recommended for ages 10+. At Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $35 - $50. broadwayintucson.com
Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17
• Arizona Opera’s 50th Anniversary Main Stage Series concludes with a production of Mozart’s “Così fan tutte”. Italian for “So do they all,” this opera is a tale of love, jealousy, and some very extravagant outfits. Arizona Opera requires all attendees to provide a full COVID-19 vaccination, or take a COVID-19 PCR test on-site. 7:30 p.m. on Satuday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. At the Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $30 - $150. tucsonmusichall.org
Tuesdays through Sundays until Saturday, April 30
• Experience history again at Arizona Theatre Company’s new musical, centered around the lives of women on the Supreme Court. The musical Justice takes place in 1993, when Ruth Bader Ginsburg has just joined the United States Supreme Court; the first and only other woman there, Sandra Day O’Connor, is ready to welcome her and get to work. This three-person show combines “sweeping songs, urgent conversations about equality, and truly human heroines.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, through the end of the month. At the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $25 - $60. atc.org
MUSIC
Wednesday, April 13
• Take your American girl to A Tribute To Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers at Desert View Performing Arts Center. Always hearing how he resembles Tom Petty, pushed by his peers in 2016 to start a tribute band, Dan Grennes fronts Petty & The Heartshakers. He began to strongly identify with Mr. Petty the artist, developing a deep regard for him and his work, and now runs the best Tom Petty tribute band in the country. 7:30 p.m. At the Desert View Performing Arts Center, 39900 Clubhouse Drive. $30. dvpac.net
Thursday, April 14
• The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Town of Oro Valley are bringing back the Oro Valley Marketplace concert series. This week, enjoy the lively R&B, jazz and soul music of Connie Brannock & Little House of Funk. This shifting group of musicians has performed on nearly every stage around Tucson, and now they’re at the Marketplace to get you grooving. 6 to 7:30 p.m. At the Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road. Free. saaca.org/ovconcertseries.html
Friday, April 15
• Enjoy the Southwestern folk music of Carlson/Wilcox 1947 when they perform at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa’s Lookout Tucson concert series. The trio, who recently performed at the Tucson Folk Festival, is “geared to a listening audience who will appreciate the lyrics, harmonies, and guitar work on acoustic guitars and autoharp.” Although they’ve been playing together for less than two years, they have a combined music background of more than 50 years. 6 to 8 p.m. $10. 245 E. Ina Road. westwardlook.com
Sunday, April 17
• Tohono Chul botanical gardens continues their Sundays In The Garden series this weekend with the music of the Puerta-Vazquez Duo. Featuring José Luis Puerta and Alfredo Vázquez, this acoustic guitar duo both graduated from the University of Arizona and “bring artistry and mastery into the stage by merging their academic training and artistry to bring forward an extraordinary interpretation.” Shows take place in the Performance Garden, where you can sip wine and listen to live music. Seating is limited, so please arrive early. The concert series is sponsored in part by the Tucson Guitar Society. 1:30 to 3 p.m. 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free with admission into the park.
Tuesday, April 19
• Tune in and drop out when downtown’s Fox Theatre celebrates the psychedelic Music of Cream. This tribute act is made up of Kofi Baker (Ginger Baker’s son), Will Johns (Eric Clapton’s nephew,) Sean Mcnabb and Chris Shutters. The group is touring in honor of the legendary band’s landmark album Disraeli Gears. In addition to performing music from the album, they will play hits from Clapton, Blind Faith and more. 7:30 p.m. At the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $27 - $69. foxtucson.com
SPECIAL EVENTS & CLASSES
Thursday, April 14
• Watch the story of the “Queen of Tejano music,” when the Loft Cinema hosts a special 25th anniversary screening of “Selena.” Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos co-star in the true story of Selena Quintanilla Perez, a girl from South Texas with global talent, incredible will, and magnetic charm. 7:30 p.m. At the Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard. $10. loftcinema.org
Friday, April 15
• The Tucson Botanical Gardens is helping you prepare for the summer with an online class. Learn how to Heat Proof Your Desert Garden, hosted by AZ Plant Lady Noelle Johnson. You will also learn the best heat-proof plants and other ways to minimize the effects of the long, hot desert summer within the garden. Online class. 10 a.m. to noon. $30. tucsonbotanical.org
Wednesday, April 20
• Learn about North America’s first female archaeologist at the 30th Arizona International Film Festival. For the opening night, the Fox Theatre is screening the film “Canyon Del Muerto,” which tells the true story of Ann Axtell Morris. In the 1920s, she worked side by side with the Navajo in Canyon De Chelly, Arizona to uncover North America’s earliest civilization, the Anasazi Basketmakers. 7:30 p.m. At the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $15. foxtucson.com
Thursday, April 21
• Learn the process of “Nixtamalización” in this hands-on tortilla-making class, hosted by the Tucson Botanical Gardens. The class follows the process of cooking, cleaning and grinding the grain to prepare masa para tortillas de maíz, or corn tortilla dough. Each student will have the opportunity to prepare tortillas with the masa, as well as take grain home to prepare their own small batch of fresh masa. 1 to 4 p.m. $75. At the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. tucsonbotanical.org
KIDS
Saturday, April 16
• Bring the kids to Oro Valley’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza. This family-friendly event includes crafts, games, food trucks and a large egg hunt. The Easter egg hunt is divided by age groups: 9:30 a.m. for ages 9-10. 9:50 a.m. for ages 6-8. 10:10 a.m. for ages 3-5. And 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-2. 9 a.m. to noon. At James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia. Free.
Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17
• Celebrate Easter with a twist at the Reid Park Zoo’s Easter ExtravaganZOO 2022. On each morning this weekend, kids can hunt for eggs, enjoy a delicious breakfast, and meet the Easter Bunny. The egg hunt is followed by a special breakfast. After breakfast, stay and visit the Zoo, where the animals will receive “Easter enrichment” throughout the morning. Watch as the Zoo animals enjoy their own special Easter treats. 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. $40 per adult, $30 per child, $25 per child under 2. At the Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. reidparkzoo.org
