1. Bring the entire family to the new Disney On Ice Mickey’s Search Party adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts. Details: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Oct. 10-11; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 12; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13; Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave.; $18-$80; ticketmaster.com.
2.Don’t miss long-time favorite vocalist Paul Anka who has been entertaining audiences since the 60’s. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $55-$100; startickets.com.
3.Come for the food and stay for the culture at Tucson Meet Yourself featuring artisan crafts, live music and dance, tricked-out cars and demonstrations and performances celebrating Southern Arizona’s diverse ethnic communities. Details: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13; Jácome Plaza and surrounding streets; free admission; tucsonmeetyourself.org or 621-4046.
4. Enjoy an evening of Grammy, Tony and Academy Award-winning songs performed by three of Broadway’s best vocalists and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra at Broadway to the Sunset Strip. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $31-$79; ticketmaster.com.
5.Don’t miss singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright at his latest tour Oh Solo Wainwright with special guest Texas Piano Man Robert Ellis. Details: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $28-$68; foxtucson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.