This year’s Executive Excellence Awards are right around that corner, and that means now is the time for you to help out by nominating the most accomplished and highest achieving board room executives in the region for inclusion in this annual contest hosted by Inside Tucson Business, our metro paper.
Inside Tucson Business is teaming up with Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment to recognize and honor these remarkable individuals, who are the pillars of our community and keep Tucson in business. From the board room to the late night meetings, we are looking for executive leaders who demonstrate endless commitment, create exceptional teams and find ways to innovate their industries.
Nominations are open to working chief executive, financial and operating officers, treasurers, directors of marketing, IT directors, HR directors, and other VP-level staff in Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.
Awards will be handed out in four categories: Small/ Medium-Sized Business Leaders (Businesses between 1-500 employees); Large-Sized business leaders (Businesses with 500 employees or more); Nonprofit organizations; and Public Service and Education.
Luckily for you, nominating is easy. Just visit insidetucsonbusiness.com/events/ to fill out and submit the nomination form. Nominations are being accepted until Sept. 13. Make sure to share a bit about your nominee to aid in the judging process.
The judging committee will be made up of a group of industry professionals. Winners will be announced at an awards dinner on Nov. 13 at Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, Sahuarita (1100 W. Pima Mine Road).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.