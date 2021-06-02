New Art for Your Life. A new month means a new exhibit at the Wilde Meyer Gallery, something we always look forward to ’round these parts. This group show features a variety of the gallery’s painters and sculptors, including Jody Choate, Ka Fisher and Sarah Webber. Plus, some new arrivals by folks like Wayne Salge, Ryan Hale and Peggy McGivern. Come treat yourself to some art (whether you’re in the market to buy or just to look) at this exhibit, up throughout June at the Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Purple Mountain Majesty. I think there’s a shade of Crayola crayon with that name. I didn’t always get it as a kid, because, you know what? Mountains aren’t purple. But, you know what, again? When that sunset light hits them just right, or when the clouds pass overhead in just the right way, they kind of are purple. And “majestic” is the perfect word to describe it. In this exhibit at the Madaras Gallery, see a collections of paintings by Diana Madaras in which her violet hues, with their special way of bringing the desert to life on canvas, are front and center. On display through June 30 at the Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The Desert Museum at Night. The Desert Museum is probably one of the coolest parts about living in Tucson, but the blazing heat of the desert itself is not necessarily one of the coolest things about living in Tucson. This June, the Desert Museum will be open until 9 p.m. so you can explore when it’s not so dang hot! It’s also an awesome chance to see some of the nocturnal animals, like bats, otters and scorpions, start to wake up. Treat yourself to an evening at the Desert Museum, watching the sunset and then the stars come out. And don’t forget your flashlight so you can explore! If you’re feeling extra fancy, you can add a beer or wine tasting to your evening by going to desertmuseum.org/visit. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. GA is $23.95, with discounts for seniors, youth, military and residents. Reserve your ticket online!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.