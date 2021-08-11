Visionary Revisions. Where has your intuition taken you in your life? Or what trouble has it kept you out of? For the artist, whether they are self-taught beginners or masters with years of training, intuition is innate and irreplaceable. The newest exhibit at Tohono Chul is focused on artists that have trusted their sparks of intuition to create unusual, visionary works. Royce Davenport, Patrick Hynes, Ed Larson, Mary Bohan and Ralph Prata are all exhibiting. Come pick up some inspiration! Opens in the Tohono Chul Entry Gallery (7366 Paseo del Norte) on Aug. 12. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. $15 GA, $13 military/student/senior, $6 kids 5 to 12, free for members and kids under 5.
Roman Barten-Sherman: Farewell Blues Extravaganza. Roman Barten-Sherman has been singin’ the blues here in the Old Pueblo since he was 4 years old. Guy Davis has said “Roman is one of the people who will make sure that blues music stays alive, in the eyes and ears of his generation, and beyond.” So he’s doing some seriously good stuff. This fall he’s off to Massachusetts to study music, so it’s time for us desert-dwellers to bid him a fond farewell at this performance. Opening set is by Trans Van Santos and special guests include Tom Walbank, Al Perry and Ralph White. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. MSA Annex, 267 Avenida de Convento. $12 presale or $15 at the door.
Wild World of Bugs. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium has a new exhibit! Rather than zooming out to consider far-off galaxies and planetary bodies like usual, this exhibit zooms way in, taking a look at what a huge role insects play here on Earth. You’ll see a four-foot long model of a giant mesquite bug, a large ant fungus farm, Madagascar hissing cockroaches (for the brave), and blue beetles. There are also plenty of hands-on and digital activities, like the build-a-bug station, and a roly poly skeeball game. PLUS a new IMAX show over in the planetarium called “Bugs! A Rainforest Adventure,” which tells the dramatic, gripping story of a butterfly and a praying mantis in Borneo. You’re gonna want to make a bee-line over there ASAP. Exhibit opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Starting Aug. 17, the center will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. $9 adults, $7 kids 4 to 17 and free for kids 3 and under. Tickets for the planetarium show are sold separately and are the same price.
