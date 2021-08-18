The Standby Lear. We love a good meta-story here. This show at Live Theatre Workshop is about a cast putting on the play King Lear. But, at the last minute, the actor playing King Lear falls ill, leaving the understudy, Augie, to step up. This is, like, the role of a lifetime, and to get the opportunity to play it at the last minute is truly incredible. And this could be the last great opportunity in Augie’s long acting career. But is he up to the task? Or is it too late? Both comedic and heartwarming, this show is directed by Rhonda Hallquist and written by John W. Lowell, award-winning author of The Letters. David Johnston plays Augie, and Molly Lyons plays Anna. 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays through Aug. 28. Bonus Saturday matinee on Aug. 28. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $15 for Thursday shows, $20 GA and $18 for students, seniors and military.
Wild World of Bugs. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium has a new exhibit! Rather than zooming out to consider far-off galaxies and planetary bodies like usual, this exhibit zooms way in, taking a look at what a huge role insects play here on Earth. You’ll see a four-foot long model of a giant mesquite bug, a large ant fungus farm, Madagascar hissing cockroaches (for the brave), and blue beetles. There are also plenty of hands-on and digital activities, like the build-a-bug station, and a roly poly skeeball game. You’re gonna want to make a bee-line over there ASAP. Exhibit opened at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Starting Aug. 17, the center will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. $9 adults, $7 kids 4 to 17 and free for kids 3 and under. Tickets for the planetarium show are sold separately and are the same price.
Downtown Clifton Summer Jazz Series. True or false: Summer is the jazziest season. Food for thought, right? Whatever your feelings about the best time of year for jazz, you don’t want to miss this supper club at the Downtown Clifton. Enjoy a private courtyard performance by the jazz group Yardfire, accompanied by the DJ stylings of DJ Dibs. While you watch, enjoy a delicious three-course dinner of Stone Avenue Salad, masa dumplings and fizzy fruit pies. Afterward, the hotel hosts a Jazz After Dark event in the Red Light Lounge with more DJ and jazz stylings. A perfect way to spend one of these dog days of summer. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave. $45.
Visionary Revisions. Where has your intuition taken you in your life? Or what trouble has it kept you out of? For the artist, whether they are self-taught beginners or masters with years of training, intuition is innate and irreplaceable. The newest exhibit at Tohono Chul is focused on artists that have trusted their sparks of intuition to create unusual, visionary works. Royce Davenport, Patrick Hynes, Ed Larson, Mary Bohan and Ralph Prata are all exhibiting. Come pick up some inspiration! Opens in the Tohono Chul Entry Gallery (7366 Paseo del Norte) on Aug. 12. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. $15 GA, $13 military/student/senior, $6 kids 5 to 12, free for members and kids under 5.
HUB Restaurant Rooftop Dinner Summer Series. If you haven’t been to one of these fantastic meals on the rooftop of the HUB yet this summer, this is your last chance! This five-course meal was created by the HUB’s Chef Dave specifically for this night, and each course is paired with a wine from Flying Leap Vineyards. We’re talking white wine paired with blackened Ahi Tuna! Three different types of prosciutto! A habanero chili grenache paired with beef tenderloin and goat cheese! And chocolate puff pastry with peanut butter mousse. Is your mouth watering yet? 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Playground Bar & Lounge Rooftop Patio, 278 E. Congress St. Call 207-8201 to make a reservation. $95 per person, plus tax and tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.