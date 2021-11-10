“Day of the Cowboy” at Madaras Gallery. The foothills art gallery by Diana Madaras is celebrating the national “Day of the Cowboy” with lasso demos and a talk from real-life Arizona cowboys. Alan Day and Russell True will both speak at the Gallery to share their experiences and sign books. There will also be a raffle with prizes like cowboy books and trips to Arizona ranches. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. 3035 N. Swan Road.
Sundays in the Garden. The Tohono Chul botanical gardens is continuing their fall concert series this Sunday with flamenco guitarist Misael Barraza-Diaz. A member of UA’s Fred Fox School of Music, Barraza-Díaz has received 10 first places in international competitions. Born in Hermosillo, Sonora, Barraza-Díaz graduated with honors from the Master in Guitar Alicante (Spain), a special program where Misael studied with world-class artists. As the concert takes place outdoors in the garden, there will also be beer and wine, prickly pear lemonade, and prickly pear margaritas for sale. The concert is free with admission and free for members. The concert series is co-hosted by the Tucson Guitar Society. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. 7366 Paseo del Norte.
Oro Valley Concert Series 2021. The Town of Oro Valley is continuing their collaboration with the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance this week with a “Boogie Woogie Salute to Veterans.” Performer Mr. Boogie Woogie combines old school rhythm & blues and flashy piano playing for a memorable performance. The Oro Valley Concert Series supports local musicians with the opportunity to perform monthly in the community’s largest shopping center. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Free. At the Oro Valley Marketplace. 12155 N. Oracle Road.
Birding at the Zoo. The Reid Park Zoo is joining up with the Tucson Audubon Society volunteers for a guided bird walk through the zoo. This all-ages event will help you observe and identify the native birds that call the zoo home. Binoculars and field guides are recommended. 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. This program is free with paid Zoo admission. Advance registration is required as space on tours is limited. reidparkzoo.org/event/birding-at-the-zoo
