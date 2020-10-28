All Souls Procession. For 2020, as with most other major festivities in Tucson, the All Souls Procession will take place virtually. Instead of a massive community parade winding through western Tucson, the All Souls Procession will be a live stream ceremony, featuring costumed dancers, honoring the names of the dead, and a concert by Tucson-based electronic music pioneer Steve Roach. The All Souls "Mausoleum" is currently open to the public, where you can drop off burnable items to be placed in the communal Urn, which will be ignited during the Ceremony. The Mausoleum is at the MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento. The livestream takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. www.allsoulsprocession.org
Halloween Drive-thru Spooktacular. Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting a socially distant drive-thru Halloween event. Pack the family in the car and head over to El Conquistador Country Club. Each child in the car will get a goodie bag filled with candy and treats. The event will also include an online costume contest and a cast of costumed characters to say hello to. This drive-thru experience will ensure social distancing while bags of candy are passed out by staff wearing PPE. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. 10555 N. La Canada Dr.
