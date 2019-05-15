Arizona filmmaker Travis Mills is on a mission to make 12 feature-length westerns in 12 months, and local thespians are invited to audition for roles in productions filming in Southern Arizona.
Mills’ year-long run takes place in 2020, and includes filming in Arizona, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. This Saturday, May 18, actors and actresses throughout Tucson have the opportunity to try out for “A Guide to Gunfighters of the Wild West.” Written by Arizona writer Wendy Memoli, the film is billed to “combine the charm of romantic comedies with the world of cowboys and outlaws.”
The open casting call will take place at Film Actor Workshops (1111 N. Main Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mills, who is producing and directing the project, will see as many actors as possible during that time, on a first come, first serve basis. Performers have the chance to audition for a variety of characters, including male and female lead roles.
Scenes are available on the production company’s website, and anyone auditioning is advised to familiarize themselves with them. Head online to runningwildfilms.com/12-westerns-casting-call-announcement-tucson-may-18th-a-guide-to-gunfighters-of-the-wild-west/.
Production for the film will take place in March or April of 2020 in Southern Arizona. Mills is currently finalizing the filming locations, which will be announced this summer.
Arizona-based producer and University of Arizona alumni Butterfly Rose Cherry, whose feature film “Killing Margery Keller” is currently on the festival circuit, has come on board another of the 12 westerns, “Heart of the Gun.” Mills and Cherry are currently scouting locations for this film, which adds a psychological “Taxi Driver”-like spin to the genre.
All inquiries about the 12 westerns and the upcoming casting call can be directed to Mills at travismills@runningwildfilms.com.
