Summer Safari Nights: Art in the Animal Kingdom. Nature is a lot of things, but one of the things it is is just plain beautiful. I mean, honestly. Have you seen a colorful bird? A zebra? A lion’s mane? Are you kidding me? At the next edition of the Reid Park Zoo’s summer nights series, take some time to appreciate the colors, patterns and all-around beauty of nature. Leila Lopez is bringing the live music. And, as always, there will be games and wildlife activities, carousel rides and plenty of food and drink specials. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 children ages 2 to 14.
Saguaro Fruit Harvest. All hail the O’odham calendar, which very smartly begins in the middle of summer. This means you get the most unbearably hot part of the year out of the way right away! This season is also the time to harvest saguaro fruit. The traditional way is to do it using a harvesting pole made from the ribs of the giant cactus. Head over to the Desert Museum this week to try it yourself! You can also learn all about the different ways that the fruit is preserved or prepared, as well as some of the other important food sources for native peoples. 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 29. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $50 museum members, $55
non-members.
Make It! Workshop. One of the best parts about being a kid is how much less afraid we all were to create stuff. Can’t really draw? Didn’t stop us from coloring on the walls. Not really sure if the story we were writing was compelling? We’d write them anyway! This very hands-on opportunity at the Children’s Museum’s Curiosity Courtyard is breaking out the hammers, saws and glue guns to give kids a chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects. Obviously adults will be present—and some of you just might find you learn something too. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. $15 includes supplies and tools, plus tickets are buy one, get one free!
Tuesday Night Live: Kevin Pakulis and his Band. Repeat after me: This is the week I’m going to go to the Rhythm and Roots concert series at Hotel Congress. These are a blast every week, but if you like Americana music, you really won’t want to miss singer-songwriter Kevin Pakulis. He’s put out several albums since 2004. The latest, Holliday (2018) is all about life in the Sonoran Desert, the many forms of love, and the ins and outs of social disparity. Pakulis has opened for acts including Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, Merle Haggard and more. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress. St. $10.
Zona Libre at Saint Philip’s Plaza. Saint Philip’s Plaza is one of the most charming locations in Tucson. The Sunday morning farmer’s market, the beautiful fountain, the trees that make you feel like you’re not in the desert. This Friday evening, head over for a live performance by Zona Libre. This suite of musicians has a flair for creating hip arrangements of contemporary Latino urban music. And tonight, you’ll be able to hear them play from Union, Reforma or Proof. Treat yourself to a fancy Friday night out! 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 25. St. Philip’s Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
