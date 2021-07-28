Paint Night in the Park. The Town of Marana is continuing this event series where you can relax in the park and unleash your inner artist. Haven’t you always marveled at paintings and wondered how people managed to make their subjects look real and not just a mess of blotchy colors? Meet at the Heritage River Park for an instructor-led class where you can learn to paint your own picture stroke-by-stroke. Registration will include a 16x20 canvas and supplies to paint. No experience is necessary. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29. 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr. To register, visit maranaaz.gov/town-calendar
All the Single Ladies: Women Pioneers of the American West. The Tucson Desert Art Museum has an ongoing exhibition detailing stories of the trailblazing women of the 19th century. This collection features photos of women who were homesteaders, teachers, entertainers, and plenty else, all working and adding to the mythos of the American west. 7000 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
Tucson Skies. The Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium at the University of Arizona is open once again, hosting a series of shows for both children and adults to learn more about the skies above us. Events include a laser light show to Elton John’s Rocketman, an astronomy show about black holes, a star talk about how “we are stars,” and a planetarium star show discussing the Tucson sky and beyond. 1601 E. University Blvd. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
PAPERWORKS: Forming the Effect, Affecting the Form. Tohono Chul botanical gardens are hosting an art show that can be seen “as a response to 2020 being the Sonoran Desert’s driest year on record" with each artist reflecting on the affecting effects of drought and deluge. This show in the Tohono Chul Entry Gallery features art from Jo Andersen, Helen Baribeau, Vanessa Dearing, Judy Derickson and more. 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte.
