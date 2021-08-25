Reptile Ramble. I’m going to be honest. For living in the desert, and for how much I love seeing little lizards scurrying around, I know an embarrassingly little amount about reptiles. If you too suffer from a deficit of reptile knowledge, this Friday event at Tohono Chul just might help you get to where you need to be. Learn how to identify local Sonoran reptiles, get the answers to burning questions like, “Why is that lizard doing a push-up?” and even meet some new reptile pals. 10 a.m. on Fridays from Aug. 27 to Nov. 12 at Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Admission is $15 general, $13 for seniors, military and students, $6 for kids 5 to 12, and free for members and kids
under 5.
Teacher Appreciation Night at the Desert Museum. As a thank you to teachers, who do so much for our kids and our community, and indeed for the world, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is offering free admission to K-12 teachers and support staff with current school IDs. So come on down, grab a beer if you want, and enjoy this Saturday evening with the wildlife, from scorpions to stingrays. You can also enter a raffle to win some neat prizes, or sign up for a wine tasting with Flying Leap Vineyards. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road.
Freddy’s Tucson Last Saturday Car Show. If you’re into car shows, you’re probably into frozen custard, shoestring fries and steak burgers. Which, of course, makes Freddy’s the perfect location for a car show. Obsessions Car Club hosts this car show at the Oro Valley Freddy’s on the last Saturday of the month. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Freddy’s parking lot, 11143 N. Oracle Road. $10 to register your car.
Prickly Pear Demonstration. There are a few flavors that are just undeniably, deliciously Tucson. A Sonoran hotdog, a Nico’s burrito, and prickly pear is another one of those flavors! It’s been popular in the region for thousands of years because it’s delicious and easy to gather. In this talk, Carolyn Niethammer, an ethnobotany expert and the author of cookbooks including The Prickly Pear Cookbook, will talk about how to make prickly pear juice and then transform it into syrup, salad dressing or ice cream. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Donations gratefully accepted.
