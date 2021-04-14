Celebrate Oro Valley. Oro Valley Parks & Recreation is hosting a five-day online event running from Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, that celebrates life beneath the Pusch Ridge. April 19 celebrates Arts & Culture, featuring a virtual tour of some of Oro Valley’s public art. Also, a DIY art project tutorial with Artist A. Jane Hicks. April 20 celebrates Science & Technology, with the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine which recently opened in town. Also, follow the Mayor to learn about the importance of the Citizen Science Phenology trail program. April 21 celebrates Sports & Recreation, with an oral history project highlighting Hank Lieber. April 22 celebrates Landscape & Wildlife, with the Sonoran Desert Coalition and Earth Day celebration. Finally, April 23 celebrates Leadership & Direction, with Mayor Joe Winfield. Visit Oro Valley Parks & Recreation on Facebook for more information.
The Loft of the Rings. Tucson’s arthouse movie theater is celebrating the 20th anniversary of some of the most acclaimed and grand films ever made: the Lord of the Rings trilogy. They’re hosting two open-air screenings of each film, so you have extra opportunity to catch them—or see it twice if you’re a super fan! The first film, “The Fellowship of the Ring,” screens Friday, April 16 and Tuesday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. The second film, “The Two Towers,” screens Saturday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 21 at 7:30. And the final film, “The Return of the King,” screens Sunday, April 18 and Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. Screenings of each film will include one of three exclusive cast reunion Q&As, each featuring different cast members. These 20th anniversary Q&As will follow the films and are exclusive to these theatrical screenings. Plus, the Loft will also be hosting a free raffle to win a vintage vinyl movie theater promotional banner from the original release. $15. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. For more information, visit loftcinema.org.
Farmers Markets. Before the days get too hot, enjoy some pleasant mornings at the local farmers markets throughout town. In Oro Valley, the Heirloom farmers market is at Steam Pump Ranch on Saturdays. This market is going strong with plenty of local produce options as well as pasta, salsa, coffee, dairy, soaps and even food ready-to-eat. (10901 N. Oracle Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Also on Saturdays, the Marana Outdoor Market has plenty of arts and crafts for sale at their pet-friendly market near Dove Mountain. (12100 N. Dove Mountain Blvd., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) St. Philip’s Plaza Market is certainly one of the most beautiful local markets, housed in the white walls and bougainvillea of St. Philip’s Plaza. Here you can purchase anything from spices to jewelry to plants. (The markets are held every weekend 8 a.m. to noon. 4280 N. Campbell Ave., suite 212.) Closer to downtown, the Mercado Flea market at the MSA Annex is going strong with plenty of vintage, antique and novelty items for sale on every second Sunday of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.