1. Listen to the legendary band Three Dog Night with hits woven through the fabric of pop culture now in its fifth decade. Details: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $35-$80; foxtucson.com.
2. Don’t miss an opportunity to hear reigning violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman with Rohan De Silva. Details: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1; UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.; $45-$175; uapresents.org or ticketmaster.com.
3. Enjoy the music of chart-topping country singer-songwriter Lee Brice headlining at the Cologuard Classic Military Appreciation Concert following the PGA Tour. Details: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; Omni Tucson National Resort, 2727 W. Club Drive; $39; cologuardclassic.com.
4. Enjoy One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & The Works with the look, sound and showmanship of one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $27-$67; foxtucson.com.
5. Don’t miss R Dub’s Slow Jams Live starring Jon B, Atlantic Starr, Frankie J, J. Holiday and Amanda Perez. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; Tucson Music, 260 S. Church Ave.; $30-$66; ticketmaster.com.
