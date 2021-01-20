Editor’s Note: With COVID-19 still widespread, we’re looking at safe ways to support locals in a safe way this week.
Online Cooking Classes. Flying Aprons, a cooking service that celebrates Tucson’s culinary community, is hosting a series of cooking classes that you can participate in from your own home. The classes are offered live zia Zoom. Coming up: On Thursday, Jan. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., local food writer and chef Jackie Tran will show off “the Asian food scene,” cooking dishes like Korean Fried Cauliflower Lettuce Wraps, Sichuan Smashed Cucumbers and Vietnamese Garlic Caramel Chicken Wings. On Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., local chefs Susan Fulton and Mary Steiger (owners of Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery) will show you how to cook with gluten-free flour. Classes are $40. For more information, visit FlyingApronsTucson.com
Drive-in Concerts. The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley is keeping busy with a series of socially distanced concerts, where you can enjoy dinner and a show from your car. On Thursday, Jan. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the LoBros Horn Band are playing the hits from legendary musicians like Chicago, Earth Wind and Fire, and Stevie Wonder. On Friday, Jan. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Frank Lopez Group is paying homage to Carlos Santana. They pride themselves on giving audiences an “authentic, Latin flavor that is accentuated with the motifs and signatures of Santana that have become familiar to audiences worldwide.” You are welcome to sit in the bed of your truck or put out your own chairs in your spot and in front of your vehicle. Or you can park elsewhere and walk to your spot to help the view of those around you. Masks must be worn at all times when leaving your personal parking spot. $35. For more information, visit GaslightMusicHall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.