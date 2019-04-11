Tickets are on sale now for “The Fantasticks,” the Oro Valley Theatre Company’s spring musical, presented April 25, 26 and 28 at The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley.
There are four shows: 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 25 and 26, along with shows at 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Tickets are $30, with discounts available. Call 529-1000, or go to gaslightmusiclhall.com.
“The Fantasticks,” a timeless, beloved, funny romantic charmer with “Try to Remember” and other music to remember, ran in New York City for 57 years. It’s the story about a boy, a girl and their two fathers who try to keep them apart.
This local production, the third of the OVTC’s inaugural season, features a talented cast, with Andrew Gray, David Asher, Brianna Barnhart, Ron Eldridge, Gene Abravaya, Ted Dreisinger, Robert Armentrout and Xia Karl sharpening the show in regular rehearsals.
“We have a really wonderful cast,” said director Judi Rodman. “There is a lot of work ahead of us. We’re doing it.”
Actor and board member Dreisinger said his fellow cast members have “unbelievable talent.”
“Four of the five singers are opera-trained,” he said.
Dreisinger was fresh from the rehearsal of an abduction scene.
“It was just absolutely wonderful,” he said. “I haven’t played like a kid for a long time.”
Robert Boone is the musical director and Kelli Workman the choreographer. Marty Waters is the producer.
Rodman, founder of the theater company, expressed her thanks to guests and patrons.
“Please continue to support the Oro Valley Theatre Company as we fulfill our promise to grow theatre arts in the suburbs,” she said.
Advertising sponsorships are on sale. For more information, email OVTheatrecompany@gmail.com. The Gaslight Music Hall is located at 13005 N Oracle Road #165.
Dave Perry is the President and CEO of the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Oro Valley Theatre Company Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.