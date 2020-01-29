1. Enjoy the Arizona Opera presentation of Puccini’s timeless masterpiece La Bohème featuring sweeping melodies and a dramatic love story. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $25-$120; 293-4336 or azopera.org.
2. See a unique blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin and Balkan music wrapped up in contemporary pop at Pavlo in Concert featuring the internationally renowned, award-winning artist. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $30-$45; foxtucson.com.
3. Catch a performance of Ballet Tucson’s winter concert Made in America featuring unique choreography and period costumes. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2; Pima Community College, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road; 800-838-3006 or ballettucson.org.
4. Listen to Black Violin featuring classically-trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin) using their unique blend of classical and hip-hop to overcome stereotypes and break down cultural barriers. Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30; UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.; $20-$85; ticketmaster.com.
5. Enjoy the TSO’s Tubalicious featuring Elgar’s Enigma Variations and Vaughan Williams’ Tuba Concerto with David Morgan on tuba and conductor Mei-Ann Chen. Details: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2; Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive; $55-$85; ticketmaster.com.
