Jennifer Dillon remembers how frightened her 3-year-old son was after they were in a car accident.
“He was absolutely petrified,” Dillon recalls.
Due to the experience of her son and inspired by a similar program in Ohio, Dillon founded the local nonprofit Southern Arizona Book Heroes to equip first responders, victim advocates, social workers, and child-centric agencies with new books and new plush toys, to distract, comfort, and soothe traumatized
children.
She contacted the Tucson Police Department, where she spoke with the police chief at the time, Roberto Villaseñor. Since 2016, Dillon has built relationships with eight departments, including the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol, and other organizations like the Children’s Advocacy Center and Arizona Fisher House.
“Somebody got stranded on the side of the road, and a trooper stops, to see if they’re OK and everything and they see a child. They might give a book to the child to calm them down and distract them,” said Dillon. “Maybe they’re just out to lunch, and they see a child totally intrigued by them and so to bring that relationship closer between our first responders and the community, they may give a book to the child.”
The organization recently donated around 20 duffel bags with around 30 to 40 books to the Oro Valley and Marana Police Departments, said Dillon.
On April 20, Marana Police Department Chief Reuben Nuñez said he met Dillon when she arrived with the donation. As a former child abuse detective with the city of Tucson Nuñez understands the importance of having an object or toy to comfort or distract victims of crimes, especially children.
“It is a great opportunity to kind of build those partnerships with the community and really put these children that are victims of domestic violence or abuse or what have you, in an easier place, a safer place,” said Nuñez.
He said his officers have already donated books to a school he visited to read to the children, and another officer used them when responding to a domestic violence situation, where children were present.
“He took the time to sit down with them and share a couple of books and a couple of the stuffed animals that were in the bag and that eased the things. It’s an icebreaker basically,” said Nuñez.
The nonprofit donates books for kids up to 16 years old and works with local authors, such as Rico Austin. The duffel bags also include coloring books, colored pencils and sometimes card games. Nuñez said while the practice of providing comfort to children through these types of items is not new, the packaging provided to them by Dillon and her organization made it easier for them to distribute to children in need.
Oro Valley Chief Kara Riley said the donation came as a pleasant surprise, and said they have given the books to officers in the school resource officer program, where the books can be given to elementary or junior high aged children, especially during summer school.
According to Riley, their police department, like Marana, had always given away items, like teddy bears, but the book was something they had not thought of.
“We want to make sure that we’re able to give them those additional resources to help ease the situation that they’re dealing with. It can be stressful, and certainly these books are helping alleviate that,” said Riley.
