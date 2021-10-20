Marana Police Department (MPD) is gearing up for another holiday season with our annual fundraisers and traditions. Things can often get hectic this time of year with travel and holiday shopping, but MPD is here to help out and keep our community safe.
We just had our annual National Night Out on Oct. 1, an event that promotes community partnerships and camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. MPD has participated in this event for more than 15 years and collaborates often with our friends at Northwest Fire District (NWFD).
Several hundred people came out to meet employees from both agencies. Citizens were invited to take a closer look at police and fire vehicles, ask questions, and enjoy an evening of different activities, including observing the NWFD Repel Team. Citizens could also participate in a DUI station with the MPD Motor Unit. The DUI station had goggles that simulated impairment, and participants were challenged to navigate a small obstacle course.
As usual, the annual basketball game between both MPD and NWFD completed the night. After a competitive game, MPD won for the third year in a row.
We look forward to National Night Out every year as it provides a great opportunity to bring public safety organizations and neighbors together in a fun and positive way.
Now, we are looking forward to our department-wide fundraiser, “No Shave/Neon Nails November,” next month. All monies raised by this fundraiser will go towards purchasing meals for Marana families in need during this Thanksgiving and holiday season. Additionally, funds will be donated to the Arizona Oncology Foundation in honor of Detective Mike Torres. This is a local non-profit that provides cancer support programs and services to those whose lives have been affected by cancer.
Officers will be allowed to grow beards, mustaches and neatly-trimmed goatees, while female officers will be allowed to wear bright-colored nail polish. Each officer will donate at least $20 to participate.
This December, MPD will be upholding a 25-year tradition of deploying a Holiday Patrol Detail during the two weeks leading up to Christmas and the day after Christmas. The purpose of Holiday Patrol is to be highly visible and proactive during the shopping season. This provides extra police presence in Marana’s retail community, with an emphasis along Ina Road, Thornydale Road, Orange Grove Road, Cortaro Road and the Tucson Premium Outlet Mall.
Holiday Patrol is comprised of sworn officers who serve in our Support Services Division, including detectives, motor officers, and community resource officers. We also include the Marana Police Volunteers and the Arizona Rangers for extra support staff for visibility. Pulling from many resources alleviates any impact on regular scheduled patrol officers who respond to routine calls for service.
The goal of the additional police officers is to focus on the shopping areas and help deter shoplifting that tends to increase during the holidays. MPD will also focus patrol efforts in residential neighborhoods to help prevent the theft of delivered items left on doorsteps. This detail continues to be a positive community program.
All of us here at MPD want to remind you to stay safe this holiday season and thank you for your continued support at our community events and fundraising campaigns.
