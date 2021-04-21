Independent Bookstore Day. The Western National Parks Association is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day this week with a series of sales at their National Parks Store in Oro Valley. From Thursday, April 22, through Monday, April 26, all books will be 20% off both in-store and online. In addition, the National Parks Store is offering 15% off the entire store, including gifts, clothing, handmade crafts, jewelry and toys; and online shoppers can get 15% off the collectibles category. 12880 N. Vistoso Village Dr. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pocket Sketching workshop. Tohono Chul Gardens are hosting a virtual teaching session where artist Kath Macaulay will show you how to “travel sketch” while you’re stuck at home. Over the course of five two-hour Zoom sessions, you will learn how to sketch anywhere in minutes using water-soluble pens and added color. Classes are held via Zoom on each of the following days – April 28, May 1, 5, 8, and 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. $175. During this Zoom event there will be opportunities for social exchange and interactive critique. For more information, visit tohonochul.org
Hike with Herpetology. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting a series of morning hikes at their museum where you can learn about lizards, snakes and other desert reptiles. Beyond learning how to identify them, you will learn about their interrelationships, behaviors and survival strategies. $30 Members; $33 Non-members. Each session is limited to 13 participants. 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday April 21, Saturday April 24 and Wednesday April 28. For more information, visit desertmuseum.org/calendar.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance is hosting an evening of pop, country and rock music performed by Brook Sample outdoors at the Westward Look Resort Lookout Bar and Grille. This concert series is a benefit for SAACA and helps keep local musicians performing gigs during the pandemic. 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22. $10. 245 E. Ina Road. For more information, visit saaca.org/lookouttucson
