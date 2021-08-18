Movies on the Lawn. The Town of Oro Valley is continuing their outdoor family screenings series at the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center. The next screening on Saturday, Aug. 28 is a film adaptation of Jack London’s “The Call of the Wild.” The movies take place on a large inflatable screen and attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets. This event does not require registration and is free to the public. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. 10555 N. La Canada Dr.
The Standby Lear. We love a good meta-story here. This show at Live Theatre Workshop is about a cast putting on the play King Lear. But, at the last minute, the actor playing King Lear falls ill, leaving the understudy, Augie, to step up. This is, like, the role of a lifetime, and to get the opportunity to play it at the last minute is truly incredible. And this could be the last great opportunity in Augie’s long acting career. But is he up to the task? Or is it too late? Both comedic and heartwarming, this show is directed by Rhonda Hallquist and written by John W. Lowell, award-winning author of The Letters. David Johnston plays Augie, and Molly Lyons plays Anna. 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays through Aug. 28. Bonus Saturday matinee on Aug. 28. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $15 for Thursday shows, $20 GA and $18 for students, seniors and military.
Downtown Clifton Summer Jazz Series. True or false: Summer is the jazziest season. Food for thought, right? Whatever your feelings about the best time of year for jazz, you don’t want to miss this supper club at the Downtown Clifton. Enjoy a private courtyard performance by the jazz group Yardfire, accompanied by the DJ stylings of DJ Dibs. While you watch, enjoy a delicious three-course dinner of Stone Avenue Salad, masa dumplings and fizzy fruit pies. Afterward, the hotel hosts a Jazz After Dark event in the Red Light Lounge with more DJ and jazz stylings. A perfect way to spend one of these dog days of summer. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave. $45.
