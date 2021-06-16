MUSIC
Friday, June 18
• Listen to Tucson Symphony musicians perform new works composed by high school-aged students at the Young Composers Festival. Details: 4 p.m.; virtual event; free; tucsonsymphony.org.
Saturday, June 19
• Get down with the coolest songs from the coolest decade... at that 70’s Rock Show with all the hits from the number one artists plus some history about the decade and the backstory of the bands and the songs. Details: 6 p.m.; Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road; $27, discounts for seniors, children and military; 529-1000 or gaslightmusichall.com.
Sunday, June 20
• Treat dad to some awesome music at Hot Blues Father’s Day featuring local artist Roman Barton-Sherman and the Bad News Blues Band. Details: 6 p.m.; Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road; $27, discounts for seniors, children and military; 529-1000 or gaslightmusichall.com.
CHILDREN
Thursday, June 17
• Enjoy a fun family outing at Discovery Nights at the Children’s Museum Tucson with half-price admission and bilingual programming. Details: 5-7 p.m.; 200 S. 6th Ave.; $4.50; 792-9985.
Ongoing
• The Children’s Museum Oro Valley is bringing back play, better than ever with timed admissions and reduced capacity for safety. Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; timed admissions 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m.; 11015 N. Oracle Rd., #101; $7; 297-8004.
Saturday, June 26
• Bring the kids and chairs or blankets for Movies on the Lawn on a large inflatable screen with this month’s feature “Frozen II.” Details: 7:30-10 p.m.; Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.; free; orovalleyaz.gov.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Saturday, June 19 and 26
• Bring your flashlight, beat the heat and learn something neat at the Desert Museum’s Saturday Nights when the desert comes alive as nocturnal animals awake. Details: open until 9 p.m.; Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road; $23.95, discounts for seniors, youth, military and residents; 883-2702.
THEATER
Wednesday to Sunday through June 20
• Don’t miss the funny, uplifting and touching exploration of resilience Tiny Beautiful Things based on author Cheryl Strayed’s journey as the beloved anonymous advice columnist for “Dear Sugar.” Details: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. 1st Ave.; $40; 882-9721 or invisibletheatre.com.
Wednesday through Sunday, June 27-Aug. 29
• Don’t miss the intergalactic singing and dancing space odyssey Space Wars careening through the galaxy defending freedom in the Gaslight Theatre’s unique style. Details: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday; Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.; $21.95-$23.95; $13.95 children; 886-9428 or thegaslighttheatre.com.
Thursday to Sunday through July 10
• Catch a performance of the comic masterpiece A Life in the Theatre written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Mamet who takes us into the lives of two actors and the endless cycle of life in and out of the theatre. Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Rd.; $18-$20; 327-4242.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Sunday, June 20
• Bring dad and grandpa to Tohono Chul Park to celebrate Father’s Day with free admission. Details: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tohono Chul Park, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte; $15 adults, $13 seniors, $6 children; 742-6455.
Sunday, July 4
• Celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks, food vendors, music and a splash pad for the kids at the Marana Star Spangled Spectacular. Details: 5-9:30 p.m.; Crossroads at Silverbell Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Rd.; free admission; maranaaz.gov.
Saturdays through Aug. 14
• Bring the kids to Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo and enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, games and wildlife activities and music from local bands with this week’s theme “Large and in Charge” celebrating sizable species such as elephants, rhinos and giraffes. Details: 5:30-8:30 p.m.; 3400 E. Zoo Ct.; $10.50, $6.50 children; 791-3204.
Through Sept. 6
• Take advantage of an annual tradition at the Blue Star Museums program with the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families offering free admission to active-duty military personnel (including National Guard and Reserve) and their families from Armed Forces Day to Labor Day. Details: arts.gov/bluestarmuseums
Through Sept. 30
• Bring your furry friends to walk around the Tucson Botanical Gardens and beat the heat in the shade at the Dog Days of Summer by adding a dog to your current membership. Details: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way; 326-9686 or
CLASSES AND PROGRAMS
Friday, June 18
• Take a closer look at some remarkable insects with a bad reputation for stinging and biting but are absolutely essential in our lives for pollination or control of many insect pests at the class Bees, Wasps, and Ants presented by Tucson Botanical Gardens with instructor naturalist Jeff Babson. Details: 10 a.m.-noon; online with Zoom link provided; $30; 326-9686 or tucsonbotanical.org.
Sunday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 29
• Spend the morning gathering and preparing saguaro fruit in the O’odham manner and learn the different ways that the fruit is preserved and prepared at Saguaro Fruit Harvest. Details: 7-11 a.m.; Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road; $55, $50 members; 883-2702.
Wednesday, June 30
• Let published illustrator, designer and makeup artist Adela Antoinette introduce you to Botanical Art in Watercolor: Agave through a unique medium that has been used for centuries presented by Tucson Botanical Gardens. Details: 5:30-7 p.m.; online with Zoom link provided; $30; 326-9686 or tucsonbotanical.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.