Paperworks: Forming the Effect, Affecting the Form. In all of the chaos, confusion and downright misery that 2020 brought us, it’s sometimes easy to lose sight of one of the things that would have been more noticeable any other year: We hardly got any rain. Seriously, 2020 was the Sonoran Desert’s driest year on record. This exhibit, on display at Tohono Chul, features pieces from local artists that reflect on drought and deluge, while ultimately celebrating the resilience of Mother Nature. And it’s not just a neat concept – the art really is gorgeous and varied, too. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Galleries are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. $15 GA.
Tempera Paintings of Ted DeGrazia. In a crazy, unpredictable world, one thing we can rely on is tempera paintings. This techniques involves colored pigments mixed with a binder – traditionally egg yolk. And they’re super long-lasting: There are tempera paintings intact from the first century AD. Come check out DeGrazia’s unique twist on this ancient medium, which he explored in 1959 and 1960. As usual, he has a way of bringing images to life with his use of color and brushstrokes. This exhibit is on display through September 1 at the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and adult admission is $8.
Art Institute Spring Student Exhibit. Are you familiar with the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Art Institute? This show is a good way to get familiar! The show includes more than 50 original pieces by the Art Institute’s students, in mediums including mosaic, oil, scratchboard and photography. Each of them aims to reflect and interpret the unique beauty of the Southwest desert. The show also features portfolios from two Nature Certificate Graduates, Scott Adams and Karen Nealon. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. On display through May 16. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Art Institute, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Entrance to exhibit included with museum admission.
Buccaneers of the Caribbean (or “Don’t Touch Me Booty!”). You can always count on the Gaslight Theatre for a good night out and a big belly laugh. In this outdoor show, follow the crew of the Esmerelda on their journey to find a hidden treasure. Of course, along the way, they battle, brawl and get into all sorts of antics. You can order pizza, popcorn and drinks when you buy your tickets, or once you’re on site (and you can also order extra goodies when you’re on site). Enjoy the show from your car, or check out the new festival seating, with sanitized chairs and tables in the first three rows. Showing at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays through June 6. The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway.
