The Invisible Theatre, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to both theatre and music productions, will continue its 50th anniversary celebration this April through a new “April Love” musical series.
The series will showcase local artists at the Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave., from April 16 to May 1. Tickets cost $40 for general admission or $20 for students and must be purchased ahead of time at invisbletheatre.com.
To-Ree-Nee Wolf, an internationally acclaimed artist and artistic associate at IT, will kick off the series with “A Wolf by Another Name,” a concert featuring music from her new CD and a mixed media display.
The following week, jazz duo Christine Vivona and Rob Boone will collaborate to preform “April in Paris,” a musical odyssey that will bring the spirt of the City of Lights to Tucson.
Finally, actors and singers Samantha Cormier and Nick Gallardo will close out the series with “Lucy and Ricky Live,” a production that will take the audience back through the “I Love Lucy” series’ most iconic moments.
IT’s staff has created a safe space where people can gather to enjoy live performances during the pandemic. They’ve limited capacity to 30%, implemented measures for social distancing and installed a new ionization system into their AC to maximize air flow. In June, IT received verification from the Arizona Department of Health Services to open their doors to the public.
“They’ve instituted incredibly stringent COVID protocols,” Wolf said. “The kinds of things they’ve put in place make it so I’m comfortable performing there.”
A group of idealistic young artists came together in 1971 to create the Invisible Theatre—a new kind of theatre where people valued inclusivity and diversity as highly as they valued their artistic craft. IT was originally founded as a local playwright’s theatre, but it eventually expanded to include adaptations of classics, recent off-Broadway plays and musicals, and cabarets.
Susan Claassen, who has served as the managing artistic director at IT for 46 years, explained that IT was named to highlight the invisible energy that flows between performers and their audience to create the magic of the theatre.
Since the pandemic started, the Invisible Theatre has facilitated 47 live performances at their main venue. Audience members have been required to wear masks at all times, and performers have worn masks during most of the productions unless adequate social distancing was possible.
“We’re very committed to in person,” Claassen said. “Theater is about being in the same room together, communally listening to stories and sharing our stories and our perspectives.”
IT even developed a clear face mask for their performers to wear during their rendition of “Gloria: A Life”—a production based on the life of feminist Gloria Steinem that ran during February and March of this year. The production was so successful that they plan to run the play again in August.
The original play ended at the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, but Claassen thought it would serve the piece to make it current. She reached out to the playwright, Emily Mann, who helped modernize the play to include important moments that occurred during the pandemic and the 2020 election. Gloria Steinem herself even wrote a few new words for her
character.
The Invisible Theatre has continued to produce shows despite the fact that they’re losing money by putting on performances. Prior to the pandemic, most of their revenues came from ticket sales. Due to capacity limitations, their box office income down about 75%, according to Claassen.
“The idea of all the trouble the Invisible Theater has gone through—at great cost to them—so that we could have this shared, communal event of coming together and engaging our imaginations, engaging the practices that enlarge the human heart and our sense of self and our connection to each other, is huge,” Wolf said.
IT’s plans to host a 50th anniversary cabaret celebration later this year. In the meantime, they will continue to produce shows at the Invisible Theatre while enforcing strict COVID protocols. Their first priority is keeping their performers, staff and customers safe. Their second priority is bringing the magic of live performances back to the community of Tucson.
“I like to say, when I do a little curtain speech with the audience, we have all joined the 1 percenters,” Claassen said. “That’s 1% of audiences anywhere in the world who are seeing live theater. And I think our lives are richer than that other 1%.”
