Art in Bloom. Spring has sprung, and the Madaras Gallery is celebrating with this exhibit of Diana Madaras’ floral paintings. Sometimes springtime in Tucson, lovely as it is, gets overshadowed by the dread of how hot the summer months are about to get. This exhibit serves as a good reminder to appreciate just how vibrant and beautiful this time of year is. Exhibit runs through April 30 at the Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Emergence. The new exhibit at Untitled Gallery is a celebration of a very special time of year, and in history. After all, not only are the Palo Verdes emerging into a brilliant sea of yellow and the air conditioning emerging from its winter slumber, but it looks like we’re starting to emerge from this pandemic. The gallery received 85 entries with more than 250 works of art in response to a call for submissions, and selected 43 to display at the gallery. They’re on display from noon to 5 p.m. every Saturday until June 5 (as well as online 24/7). Come see, or even buy, some art from this truly unforgettable time. Untitled Gallery. 101 Sixth St., suite 121. Free.
Paperworks: Forming the Effect, Affecting the Form. In all of the chaos, confusion and downright misery that 2020 brought us, it’s sometimes easy to lose sight of one of the things that would have been more noticeable any other year: We hardly got any rain. Seriously, 2020 was the Sonoran Desert’s driest year on record. This exhibit, on display at Tohono Chul, features pieces from local artists that reflect on drought and deluge, while ultimately celebrating the resilience of Mother Nature. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Galleries are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. $15 GA.
Tempera Paintings of Ted DeGrazia. In a crazy, unpredictable world, one thing we can rely on is tempera paintings. This techniques involves colored pigments mixed with a binder—traditionally egg yolk. And they’re super long-lasting: There are tempera paintings intact from the first century AD. Come check out DeGrazia’s unique twist on this ancient medium, which he explored in 1959 and 1960. As usual, he has a way of bringing images to life with his use of color and brushstrokes. This exhibit is on display through Sept. 1 at the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and adult admission is $8.
