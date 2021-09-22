Joel-Peter Witkin: Journeys of the Soul. Congratulations to the lovely Etherton Gallery for 40 years! They’re kicking off their anniversary celebration this weekend with an exhibition featuring internationally renowned photographer Joel-Peter Witkin, whose work examines tensions between heaven and hell, sexuality and death, and real bodies and conventional standards of beauty. The exhibition will be on display through Nov. 27, but this weekend is special. On Saturday, Sept. 18, the gallery is holding a reception from 7 to 10 p.m. with Witkin himself. This is at their new location on 340 S. Convent.
Bloomsday. This sweet, extremely Irish story at Live Theatre Workshop tells the story of Robbie and Caithleen, who fell in love many years ago during a James Joyce literary tour in Dublin (told you it was extremely Irish). When they reunite after 35 years apart, they travel back in time to relive the unlikely, unstoppable events that brought them together. This show is by Steven Dietz, one of America’s most prolific playwrights. Showing Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 9. 7:30 p.m. evening shows and 3 p.m. Sunday matinees. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $20 GA, $18 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews.
Tributes at the Gaslight Music Hall. Oro Valley’s Gaslight Music Hall is continuing their indoor concerts with a series of tribute shows this weekend in a variety of styles.
On Friday, Sept. 24, the Gaslight Music Hall will host a Rock & Roll All Nite dance party, with local band Vinyl Tap performing classic rock covers from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, they’re hosting a “Return to Woodstock” pushing three days of peace, love and music into only two hours! You’ll heard the music of Jimi-Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, Arlo Guthrie, Janis Joplin, Crosby Stills & Nash, as performed by Tucson locals Allan Bartlett, Fred Coy, Walker Foard, Joe Murphy, Mike Serres and Mindy Rondstadt.
Finally, on Sunday, Sept. 26 Tim Gallagher and the Strait Country Band will honor the music of country legend Merle Haggard The Gaslight Music Hall is currently instituting limited-capacity seating, and highly suggest wearing masks when not eating or drinking and when walking around the theater. 13005 N. Oracle Road #165.
