Día de los Muertos at Tohono Chul. Modern celebrations of this holiday, which recognizes and celebrates death, are a rich and beautiful part of Tucson’s cultural heritage. This exhibit features 61 works from 42 different Arizona artists, who bring the spirit of the holiday to life in works with both personal and universal meaning. Manuel Fontes, who studied fine art photography at Phoenix College and earned his BA and MA in ecological anthropology from ASU, is joining Tohono Chul’s team as co-curator for the exhibit. His art has been shown in 11 Tohono Chul exhibitions since 2015. On display through Nov. 8 at Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Galleries open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. $15 adult entry, $13 seniors/military, $6 kids ages 5 to 12.
Friday Night Concerts at Steam Pump Ranch. The Town of Oro Valley is continuing their outdoor community concerts at Steam Pump Ranch. This week, local rock band Good Trouble will be performing some classic rock and Motown music. Good Trouble is a six-piece band performing music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, anywhere from country to rock to soul. As they say, “We want to play your favorite song!” The Town of Oro Valley asks that all attendees maintain six feet of physical distancing and masks are strongly recommended when physical distancing cannot be observed. No outside alcohol will be allowed. Feel free to bring in your own food. Food trucks, beer, wine, soda and water sales courtesy of the Lions Club. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. Free.
Puppet Cabaret. Red Herring Puppets in the Tucson Mall continues their mission of “keeping the art of puppetry alive” with this latest show. A “grownup puppet slam,” Red Herring’s Cabaret is a showcase of short vignettes performed by local puppeteers, ranging from comedy to musical to philosophical. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through October 9. 4500 N. Oracle Road. $12.
