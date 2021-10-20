The Leukemia and Lymphoma society’s Tucson Light the Night event is returning on Saturday, Oct. 23.
This in-person event is happening at Park Place with a festival starting at 5 p.m. A kick-off ceremony starts at 6:45 p.m. with the walk starting at 7 p.m. after the opening ceremony. The lanterns will be lit and bring light to the darkness of cancer.
The organization’s goal this year is to raise $400,000 toward the funding of treatments and cures for blood cancer.
Several local organizations are sponsoring this event, including Arizona Oncology, Tucson Federal Credit Union and Tucson Medical Center.
While the Leukemia and Lymphoma society puts on the event, several volunteers are critical to its success, including critical fundraising. Volunteers from all walks of life come together to reach out to their networks to help raise money where they can.
Bryan Schachter, the Corporate Walk chair for the 2021 Light the Night event, is passionate about helping every cancer patient possible. Schachter is a Tucson resident who has had blood cancer personally impact his life. While he has not been a cancer patient himself, the loss of a close friend propelled him forward to take the task of raising money to win the battle against cancer for all.
“This is the lead volunteer position,” Schachter said. “I’m involved in championing the event, finding new fundraising sources and I helped put together the Executive Committee. The Executive Committee is a handful of local folks committed to the cause and raising funds. We want to speak to the community on behalf of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to help raise awareness for the event and cause as a whole.”
Schachter has personally helped raise more than $100,000 to fund the Leukemia and Lymphoma’s society’s mission to cure cancer.
Schachter got involved with fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma society in recent years. Last year he raised more than $54,000, which was the most in Southern Arizona. It is anticipated he will reach the top five for fundraising across the country this year.
“I am focused to contribute and committed to the overall success of this Southern Arizona event,” Schachter said. “I want to lay a solid foundation for this and future Light the Night walk’s for years to come.
COVID precautions are in place with organizers encouraging the use hand sanitizer, social distancing and wearing of face coverings. All participants will be required to submit to a quick wellness screening before picking up their lanterns. The path is a one-mile walk along a paved route that is wheelchair accessible.
Donations are accepted prior to and at the event, which will happen rain or shine. But canine friends are not able to attend.
A virtual walk also takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. All cancer patients regardless of vaccination status are encouraged to participate in the virtual event. Anyone who is not vaccinated and children under 12 not yet eligible for the coronavirus vaccine are also encouraged to participate in the virtual event. Details for those who sign up for the virtual event will be sent in an email to all participants.
For more info check out the Leukemia and Lymphoma’s society’s website at lightthenight.org/events/tucson.
