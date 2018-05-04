Any fears that the nineteenth film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be dull or anti-climactic have been thoroughly quelled by this epic superhero defense of Infinity stones. With an all-star Marvel Comics cast introduction absorbing most of the two hour and 30-minute feature, this action-packed adventure is a deeply satisfying dish for diehard Avenger fans.
Earning the largest opening box office weekend on record, “Avengers: Infinity War” easily outshines its ancestors “The Avengers” (2012) and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015). Irresistible bad guy Josh Brolin carries “Infinity War” as the titan thug Thanos, who attempts to re-balance the universe and impose his will on overpopulation by collecting a series of all-important stones. The only speed bump to Thanos’ destructive plans is a smorgasbord of Marvel superheroes that appear in small, tasty platefuls of action and one-liners.
The most impressive feature of this film in how brothers Anthony and Joe Russo direct so many moving parts into one cohesive, but simple, plotline. This movie feels like a dozen Avenger and Guardians of the Galaxy films tossed together and mixed up. Yet, it works and does so very successfully.
Fans of one superhero may feel like their favorite character doesn’t get the screen time they deserve. In a full-throttle, non-stop series of explosions and fisticuffs, though, we only get a buffet table sampling of goodness in “Infinity War.” The acceptable tradeoff are shared scenes of cast members we’ve never seen together—all pulling in the same direction to stop Thanos and his evil offspring from wreaking universal havoc.
Effortlessly, “Infinity War” offers up a who’s who of Marvel crime fighters. Mega stars Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) and Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) expertly reprise their respective alter egos in Iron Man, Captain America, and Star-Lord. Previous storylines and personal relationships are seamlessly bridged for Marvel enthusiasts to fully enjoy. For instance, the mentor-apprentice rapport between Downey’s Tony Stark/Iron Man persona and Tom Holland’s novice Peter Parker/Spider-Man builds upon their recent film history while exuding a heightened chemistry between the two.
“Avengers: Infinity War” has the chance to be the highest grossing film of all-time. One of the most expensive movies ever made (more than $350 million), its fast-paced and continuous action sequences place the audience on a 150-minute, PG-13 roller coaster of comic book bliss. This movie takes a day or two to fully absorb what transpired and what took place and how. Among the debris of ashes is a cliffhanger ending and one bonus scene post-credits. Don’t miss what everyone will be discussing in 2018 around the water cooler at work.
Grade: A-
Patrick King is a resident of Tucson and writer for the Reel Brief movie blog at reelbrief.com. Email him at reelbriefmoviereviews@mail.com.
