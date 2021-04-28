Paperworks: Forming the Effect, Affecting the Form. In all of the chaos, confusion and downright misery that 2020 brought us, it’s sometimes easy to lose sight of one of the things that would have been more noticeable any other year: We hardly got any rain. Seriously, 2020 was the Sonoran Desert’s driest year on record. This exhibit, on display at Tohono Chul, features pieces from local artists that reflect on drought and deluge, while ultimately celebrating the resilience of Mother Nature. And it’s not just a neat concept – the art really is gorgeous and varied, too. Tohono Chul,7366Paseo del Norte. Galleries are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. $15 GA.
Art in Bloom. Spring has sprung, and the Madaras Gallery is celebrating with this exhibit of Diana Madaras’ floral paintings. Sometimes springtime in Tucson, lovely as it is, gets overshadowed by the dread of how hot the summer months are about to get. This exhibit serves as a good reminder to appreciate just how vibrant and beautiful this time of year is. (I mean, have you seen those Desert Mariposas???) Exhibit runs through April 30 at the Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Tempera Paintings of Ted DeGrazia. In a crazy, unpredictable world, one thing we can rely on is tempera paintings. This techniques involves colored pigments mixed with a binder – traditionally egg yolk. And they’re super long-lasting: There are tempera paintings intact from the first century AD. Come check out DeGrazia’s unique twist on this ancient medium, which he explored in 1959 and 1960. As usual, he has a way of bringing images to life with his use of color and brushstrokes. This exhibit is on display through September 1 at the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and adult admission is $8.
Aesop’s Fables. We are so glad that our local award-winning professional puppet company is still up and running! Seriously, owner and artistic director Lisa Sturz has worked with Jim Henson Productions, Walt Disney Imagineering, Lucasfilm and more. In this show, see the puppets put on classic tales like The Tortoise and the Hare, the Crow and the Pitcher, and The Lion and the Mouse. These puppets are gorgeous, and put on truly unique shows. Plus, we could all do with some reminders about the importance of things like compassion and persistence these days, right? 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. Red Herring Puppet Studio in the Tucson Mall, between Macy’s and Forever 21. 4500 N. Oracle Road, Ste. 421. $8. Reservations required.
—By Emily Dieckman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.