Sundays in the Garden. The Tohono Chul botanical gardens is continuing their fall concert series this Sunday with classical guitarist LeeLee Hunter. Hunter is pursuing a PhD in Musicology at the University of Arizona where her research focuses on 19th century guitar music and early 20th century American music. As the concert takes place outdoors in the garden, there will also be beer and wine, prickly pear lemonade, and prickly pear margaritas for sale. The concert is free with admission and free for members. The concert series is hosted in part by the Tucson Guitar Society. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. 7366 Paseo del Norte.
Birding at the Zoo. The Reid Park Zoo is joining up with the Tucson Audubon Society volunteers for a guided bird walk through the zoo. This all-ages event will help you observe and identify the native birds that call the zoo home. Binoculars and field guides are recommended. 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. This program is free with paid Zoo admission. Advance registration is required as space on tours is limited. reidparkzoo.org/event/birding-at-the-zoo/
Creepy Coffin Workshop. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures is hosting miniaturist and videomaker Ara Bentley for a beginner-level workshop to make and distress a 1:12 scale miniature coffin. Each student will receive a matboard kit to assemble, paint, and distress with customization options to make it as creepy or whimsical as desired. $45 per student / $40.50 for Museum Members. Advance registration is required for this program. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. $45. 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. theminitimemachine.org/event/creepy-coffin-workshop-with-ara-bentley/
Elf’d. The Gaslight Theatre is embracing the Christmas season starting on Nov. 11 with a parody musical of the movie Elf. If you’ve never been to the Gaslight Theatre, trust us, it’s as charming as it is goofy, with special effects, jokes, show-stopping musical numbers and fun for the whole family. Nov. 11 through Jan. 2. 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. www.the gaslighttheatre.com
