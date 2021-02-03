Editor’s Note: With COVID-19 still widespread, we’re looking at events you can enjoy from home or outdoors this week.
The Loft Cinema Events. The Loft Cinema is keeping busy with multiple events this week. They are streaming new films from their website, such as “Some Kind of Heaven,” a documentary about life inside one of America’s largest retirement communities; and “My Little Sister,” Switzerland’s official submission to this year’s Academy Awards about a former playwright, her terminally ill actor brother, and their plan to bring him back to the stage. “My Rembrandt” follows the shake-up in the art world when a new collection of paintings attributed to Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn, leaving to art dealers investigating, collectors hunting and museums battling for control. For more information, visit loftcinema.org
Aging and the Arts: Posture and Balance. The University of Arizona’s Health Sciences Office is continuing their series “Aging and the Arts” with a Zoom presentation about posture and balance. This series aims to explore the connections between health care, science, art, literature, music, philosophy and other cultural aspects of human society. This latest virtual event, which is free and open to the public, will bring awareness through movement with mental and physical exercises, hosted by UA’s director of School, Theatre and Film Andrew Belser. 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. For more information and to sign up, visit news.arizona.edu/calendar/day/2021-02-09
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony’s Diner. If it’s not the Gaslight Theatre filling their parking lot, it’s classic cars. Little Anthony’s Diner is hosting a free, daytime classic car show. And if classic cars aren’t enough to bring you there, Little Antony’s will also have a DJ and will be cooking up their famous pizza, burgers and ice cream desserts. They request you please wear your mask and practice social distancing at all times. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Free and open to all. Vehicle registration is open from 9 to 10 a.m. before the show.
Introduction to Southwest Archaeology. The University of Arizona College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is hosting a six-week online class that will take you “From Clovis to Coronado,” examining Native American cultures in the Southwest from the earliest occupation at least 12,000 years ago through the colonial period, including where, when, and how they lived. The class is taught by UA Regents Professor Barbara Mills, and covers the adaptations of Southwestern peoples while looking at “current debates and interpretations of the unwritten history of the past.” The six-week online course is hosted over Zoom, every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, running from Feb. 3 to March 10. $175. For more information, visit communityclassroom.arizona.edu
