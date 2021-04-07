Tucson Folk Festival. The celebration of acoustic music returns this year with in-person and virtual options across town. After cancelling last year’s show, the 36th annual Tucson Folk Festival takes place with drive-in shows at the Park Place Mall, performances at the MSA Annex, and livestreamed shows from the University of Arizona’s Centennial Hall. This year’s national headliner is Grammy-winning folk singer Laurie Lewis with Nina Gerber. The regional headliner is local Western swing favorites The Tucsonics. In total, more than 70 performers will take the stage in some form this year. For a full listing of performers and dates, visit tucsonfolkfest.org. The festival runs from Saturday, April 10 to Sunday, April 11. Read more about the Tucson Folk Festival on page 16.
La Encantada Fine Art Festival. The north side’s favorite mall is hosting an arts festival in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Not only is this an opportunity to purchase art, but you can speak with the artists behind the work and learn about their process and passion. Art mediums on sale include paintings, woodworking, pottery, mosaics, leather, jewelry, collage and more, often inspired by and reflecting the beauty of the Southwest. Parking is available free of charge at the La Encantada Shopping Center. Dogs are allowed at the event on leashes. The La Encantada Fine Art Market runs Saturday, April 10 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, April 11 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). 2905 E. Skyline Drive For more information, visit saaca.org
Pop-Up Ballet. Ballet Tucson has announced the return of their pop-up performances, returning to the Tucson Museum of Art and adding two new locations to their lineup: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park and Rillito Regional Park. These performances include five new choreographic works by associate director Chieko Imada and ballet master Daniel Precup that feature a diverse array of dance styles and moods, from “comedic to contemplative.”
